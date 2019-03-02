Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nationals 10, Twins 6

March 2, 2019 4:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Minnesota Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Adranza ss 3 1 1 0 A.Eaton rf 1 1 1 1
N.Grdon ss 2 0 1 0 H.Jones pr 2 1 2 0
Ja.Cave cf 3 0 0 0 A.Rndon 3b 3 0 0 0
L.Arrez 2b 2 0 0 0 Ja.Noll 3b 2 1 1 0
M.Grver c 3 0 0 0 Ju.Soto lf 2 0 1 1
L.Raley lf 2 0 0 0 B.Snydr pr 2 1 1 4
Lu.Duda 1b 3 1 2 0 Zmmrman 1b 2 0 0 0
Whtfeld pr 1 1 0 0 Mrmljos 1b 2 0 0 0
Astdllo 3b 2 2 2 2 M.Adams dh 2 2 0 0
Rrtvedt c 1 1 1 0 Kieboom ph 2 0 1 0
Trreyes 2b 3 0 1 2 K.Szuki c 3 1 2 2
J.Davis pr 1 0 0 0 Sanchez 2b 2 0 0 0
La.Wade lf 2 0 0 0 M.Tylor cf 3 0 2 1
R.Cesar 3b 1 0 0 0 L.Grcia pr 1 0 0 0
Krlloff dh 3 0 0 0 Wi.Difo 2b 3 1 0 0
Nvrreto ph 1 0 1 1 Ra.Read c 1 0 0 0
B.Roker rf 3 0 0 0 Kieboom ss 2 1 1 1
W.Swyer 1b 1 0 0 0 Stvnson cf 1 1 1 0
Totals 37 6 9 5 Totals 36 10 13 10
Minnesota 100 202 010—6
Washington 011 220 04x—10

E_Reed (1), Astudillo (1), Garcia 2 (3), Kieboom (1). DP_Minnesota 1, Washington 1. LOB_Minnesota 6, Washington 8. 2B_Duda (1), Torreyes (1), Eaton (2), Kieboom (1), Kieboom (2), Stevenson (2). 3B_Soto (1). HR_Astudillo (1), Snyder (2), Suzuki (1). SB_Jones (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Stewart 2 2-3 3 2 2 3 0
Ames 1 1-3 2 2 0 0 2
Reed 2-3 2 2 2 2 0
Comer 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2
Thorpe L, 1-1 BS, 0-2 1 2-3 4 4 4 1 0
Adams 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Washington
Corbin 3 2 1 0 0 1
Miller BS, 0-1 1 2 2 2 0 1
Bourque H, 1 2 2 2 2 1 2
Nuno H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 3
Solis W, 1-0 BS, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 1
Alvarez 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Miller (Astudillo).

WP_Stewart.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Lance Barksdale.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

T_3:02. A_3,626

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.