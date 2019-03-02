Nationals 10, Twins 6

|Minnesota
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Adranza ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|A.Eaton rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|N.Grdon ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|H.Jones pr
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Ja.Cave cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Rndon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|L.Arrez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ja.Noll 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|M.Grver c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ju.Soto lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|L.Raley lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Snydr pr
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Lu.Duda 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Zmmrman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Whtfeld pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Mrmljos 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Astdllo 3b
|2
|2
|2
|2
|M.Adams dh
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Rrtvedt c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Kieboom ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Trreyes 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|K.Szuki c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|J.Davis pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sanchez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|La.Wade lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Tylor cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|R.Cesar 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Grcia pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Krlloff dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wi.Difo 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Nvrreto ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Ra.Read c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Roker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kieboom ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|W.Swyer 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stvnson cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|37
|6
|9
|5
|Totals
|36
|10
|13
|10
|Minnesota
|100
|202
|010—6
|Washington
|011
|220
|04x—10
E_Reed (1), Astudillo (1), Garcia 2 (3), Kieboom (1). DP_Minnesota 1, Washington 1. LOB_Minnesota 6, Washington 8. 2B_Duda (1), Torreyes (1), Eaton (2), Kieboom (1), Kieboom (2), Stevenson (2). 3B_Soto (1). HR_Astudillo (1), Snyder (2), Suzuki (1). SB_Jones (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Stewart
|2 2-3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|0
|Ames
|1 1-3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Reed
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Comer
|1 1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Thorpe L, 1-1 BS, 0-2
|1 2-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Adams
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|Corbin
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Miller
|BS, 0-1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Bourque H, 1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Nuno H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Solis W, 1-0 BS, 0-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Alvarez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Miller (Astudillo).
WP_Stewart.
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:02. A_3,626
