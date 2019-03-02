Nationals 10, Twins 6

Minnesota Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Adranza ss 3 1 1 0 A.Eaton rf 1 1 1 1 N.Grdon ss 2 0 1 0 H.Jones pr 2 1 2 0 Ja.Cave cf 3 0 0 0 A.Rndon 3b 3 0 0 0 L.Arrez 2b 2 0 0 0 Ja.Noll 3b 2 1 1 0 M.Grver c 3 0 0 0 Ju.Soto lf 2 0 1 1 L.Raley lf 2 0 0 0 B.Snydr pr 2 1 1 4 Lu.Duda 1b 3 1 2 0 Zmmrman 1b 2 0 0 0 Whtfeld pr 1 1 0 0 Mrmljos 1b 2 0 0 0 Astdllo 3b 2 2 2 2 M.Adams dh 2 2 0 0 Rrtvedt c 1 1 1 0 Kieboom ph 2 0 1 0 Trreyes 2b 3 0 1 2 K.Szuki c 3 1 2 2 J.Davis pr 1 0 0 0 Sanchez 2b 2 0 0 0 La.Wade lf 2 0 0 0 M.Tylor cf 3 0 2 1 R.Cesar 3b 1 0 0 0 L.Grcia pr 1 0 0 0 Krlloff dh 3 0 0 0 Wi.Difo 2b 3 1 0 0 Nvrreto ph 1 0 1 1 Ra.Read c 1 0 0 0 B.Roker rf 3 0 0 0 Kieboom ss 2 1 1 1 W.Swyer 1b 1 0 0 0 Stvnson cf 1 1 1 0 Totals 37 6 9 5 Totals 36 10 13 10

Minnesota 100 202 010—6 Washington 011 220 04x—10

E_Reed (1), Astudillo (1), Garcia 2 (3), Kieboom (1). DP_Minnesota 1, Washington 1. LOB_Minnesota 6, Washington 8. 2B_Duda (1), Torreyes (1), Eaton (2), Kieboom (1), Kieboom (2), Stevenson (2). 3B_Soto (1). HR_Astudillo (1), Snyder (2), Suzuki (1). SB_Jones (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Minnesota Stewart 2 2-3 3 2 2 3 0 Ames 1 1-3 2 2 0 0 2 Reed 2-3 2 2 2 2 0 Comer 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 Thorpe L, 1-1 BS, 0-2 1 2-3 4 4 4 1 0 Adams 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Washington Corbin 3 2 1 0 0 1 Miller BS, 0-1 1 2 2 2 0 1 Bourque H, 1 2 2 2 2 1 2 Nuno H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 3 Solis W, 1-0 BS, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 1 Alvarez 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Miller (Astudillo).

WP_Stewart.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:02. A_3,626

