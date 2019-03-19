Nationals 3, Braves 2

|Washington
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|V.Rbles cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Incarte cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Cowgill lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|C.Pache pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wi.Difo 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|O.Albes 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Srdinas 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vlnzela 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kieboom ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Freeman 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|N.Banks rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kzm Jr. pr
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ja.Noll 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kieboom c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Ortga rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stvnson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Flowers c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dr.Ward 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|R.Lopez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sverino c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Camargo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Snydr 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Ddder ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|A.Kller rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Dvall lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dvidson 2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|LaMarre lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rynolds 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Riley 3b
|2
|2
|2
|1
|T.Gshue ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lckhart ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Sanchez sp
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Fried sp
|2
|0
|1
|0
|K.Esthy lf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Cntrras ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|Washington
|000
|000
|003—3
|Atlanta
|001
|010
|000—2
E_Albies (1). LOB_Washington 9, Atlanta 5. 2B_Esthay (1), Kazmar Jr. (1), Didder (1), Riley (1). HR_Cowgill (1), Riley (1). CS_Stevenson (1), Inciarte (1), Kazmar Jr. (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Sanchez
|5
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Nuno
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guilbeau
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suero
|BS, 7-13
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alvarez W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Self S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Atlanta
|Fried
|5
|5
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Winkler H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Jackson H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Carle H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Leyva L, 0-1 BS, 0-1
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|3
Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:41. A_5,911
