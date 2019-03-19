Nationals 3, Braves 2

Washington Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi V.Rbles cf 2 0 1 0 Incarte cf 1 0 1 1 Cowgill lf 3 1 1 2 C.Pache pr 2 0 0 0 Wi.Difo 2b 2 0 1 0 O.Albes 2b 2 0 0 0 Srdinas 2b 3 0 0 0 Vlnzela 2b 2 0 0 0 Kieboom ss 3 0 1 0 Freeman 1b 2 0 1 0 N.Banks rf 2 0 0 0 Kzm Jr. pr 2 0 1 0 Ja.Noll 1b 2 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 2 0 0 0 Kieboom c 1 0 0 0 R.Ortga rf 2 0 0 0 Stvnson lf 3 0 1 0 Flowers c 2 0 0 0 Dr.Ward 3b 1 0 1 0 R.Lopez c 2 0 0 0 Sverino c 2 0 1 0 Camargo ss 2 0 0 0 B.Snydr 1b 1 0 0 0 R.Ddder ss 2 0 1 0 A.Kller rf 2 0 0 0 A.Dvall lf 2 0 0 0 Dvidson 2b 0 1 0 0 LaMarre lf 2 0 0 0 Rynolds 3b 3 0 0 0 A.Riley 3b 2 2 2 1 T.Gshue ph 1 0 0 0 Lckhart ph 1 0 1 0 Sanchez sp 2 0 0 0 M.Fried sp 2 0 1 0 K.Esthy lf 2 1 2 1 Cntrras ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 35 3 9 3 Totals 33 2 8 2

Washington 000 000 003—3 Atlanta 001 010 000—2

E_Albies (1). 2B_Esthay (1), Kazmar Jr. (1), Didder (1), Riley (1). HR_Cowgill (1), Riley (1). CS_Stevenson (1), Inciarte (1), Kazmar Jr. (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Washington Sanchez 5 5 2 2 1 3 Nuno 1 1 0 0 0 0 Guilbeau 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 Suero 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Alvarez W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Self S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Atlanta Fried 5 5 0 0 1 7 Winkler H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 Jackson H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 Carle H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 1 Leyva L, 0-1 BS, 0-1 1 2 3 3 1 3

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:41. A_5,911

