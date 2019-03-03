Listen Live Sports

Nationals 4, Astros 2

March 3, 2019 4:01 pm
 
Houston Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
To.Kemp lf 2 0 0 0 T.Trner ss 2 1 2 3
M.Straw pr 2 0 1 0 Ja.Noll 1b 1 0 0 0
Brntley dh 2 1 1 0 Kndrick 3b 3 0 0 0
M.Stssi ph 2 0 0 0 Kieboom ss 1 0 0 0
C.Crrea ss 3 1 2 0 Ju.Soto lf 2 0 0 0
De Goti ss 0 0 0 0 B.Snydr rf 1 0 0 0
Gurriel 3b 3 0 2 1 B.Dzier 2b 3 0 1 1
Ab.Toro 3b 1 0 0 0 L.Grcia 2b 1 0 0 0
Reddick rf 2 0 0 1 M.Adams 1b 3 0 0 0
Alvarez lf 1 0 0 0 Sverino c 1 0 0 0
T.White 1b 1 0 0 0 Y.Gomes c 2 1 1 0
T.Jones 1b 1 0 0 0 Sanchez 3b 1 0 0 0
Chrinos c 2 0 0 0 C.Tylor rf 2 0 0 0
Ritchie c 2 0 0 0 H.Jones lf 1 0 0 0
Tanielu 2b 3 0 1 0 V.Rbles cf 2 2 1 0
O.Darte 2b 1 0 0 0 Ra.Read dh 2 0 1 0
Mrsnick cf 2 0 0 0
K.Tcker rf 2 0 0 0
Totals 32 2 7 2 Totals 28 4 6 4
Houston 200 000 000—2
Washington 002 200 00x—4

DP_Houston 0, Washington 2. LOB_Houston 8, Washington 4. 2B_Gurriel (2), Tanielu (2), Turner (1). SB_Turner (1), Robles (3). SF_Reddick (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Cole 2 0 0 0 1 3
Rondon BS, 0-1 2-3 3 2 2 1 2
Pinales S, 2-2 2-3 1 2 2 2 1
Garza S, 2-2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 3
Bostick 2 1 0 0 0 2
Solomon 1 0 0 0 0 1
Washington
Sanchez 2 4 2 2 1 0
Ross W, 1-0 2 2 0 0 1 1
Rosenthal H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Adams H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 3
Barraclough H, 2 1 1 0 0 1 0
Grace H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Williams S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Rondon, Ross.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_2:50. A_4,206

