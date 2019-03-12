Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nationals 5, Astros 3

March 12, 2019 9:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Houston Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger cf 3 0 0 0 V.Rbles cf 2 1 1 0
D.Fsher lf 2 1 0 0 Wi.Difo ss 4 0 0 0
Mtjevic lf 1 1 0 0 M.Adams 1b 4 0 1 0
Bregman dh 1 0 1 0 Y.Gomes c 2 1 1 0
Alvarez pr 3 1 2 0 Ja.Noll ph 1 0 0 0
C.Crrea ss 3 0 1 1 Stvnson lf 3 0 1 0
Je.Pena ss 2 0 1 1 J.Wlson 3b 1 0 0 0
Reddick rf 3 0 1 1 Kieboom 2b 2 2 2 3
R.Dwson rf 2 0 0 0 Rynolds 2b 1 0 0 0
Al.Diaz 2b 2 0 0 0 Sanchez 3b 3 0 0 0
Ab.Toro 3b 1 0 0 0 Cowgill cf 1 0 0 0
Chrinos c 3 0 1 0 H.Jones rf 3 0 0 0
Ritchie pr 1 0 0 0 Strsbrg sp 1 0 0 0
T.White 1b 3 0 1 0 T.Gshue ph 1 1 1 1
T.Jones pr 1 0 0 0 Sverino ph 1 0 0 0
Myfield 3b 4 0 1 0
Totals 35 3 9 3 Totals 30 5 7 4
Houston 101 000 100—3
Washington 020 110 10x—5

E_Robles (2), Kieboom (2). DP_Houston 1, Washington 1. LOB_Houston 13, Washington 5. 2B_Bregman (1), Reddick (3), White (3), Adams (2). 3B_Pena (1). HR_Kieboom 2 (3), Gushue (1). SB_Robles 2 (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Verlander L, 1-1 5 6 4 4 1 6
Devenski 1 1 0 0 2 2
McCurry 1 0 1 0 1 3
Guduan 1 0 0 0 0 1
Washington
Strasburg W, 2-0 4 2-3 5 2 2 4 6
Nuno H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Ross H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 0
Grace H, 3 1 1 1 1 2 1
Adams H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 1
Alvarez 1 1 0 0 1 0

PB_Ritchie.

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Paul Nauert.

Advertisement

T_2:52. A_4,508

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|20 2019 Climate Leadership Conference
3|21 2019 AFCEA Belvoir Industry Days
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.