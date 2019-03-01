Nationals 5, Marlins 4

|Washington
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|T.Trner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rddle ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|H.Jones cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Machado pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|A.Eaton rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Rojas dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Tylor lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Is.Diaz ph
|2
|0
|1
|2
|A.Rndon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wlker 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kieboom 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kndrick 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|S.Cstro 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Mrmljos 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Berti 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Brinson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Snydr rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Glloway cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Gomes c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|G.Coper lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|L.Grcia ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez pr
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Stvnson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Wlson 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Marrero 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Tylor cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Holaday c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Gshue c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Lopez ph
|2
|0
|1
|1
|V.Rbles dh
|3
|2
|2
|1
|M.Serra rf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Ra.Read ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gerrero rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|Washington
|010
|112
|000—5
|Miami
|000
|002
|002—4
E_Suero (1), Marmolejos (1), Garcia (1), Wilson (1), Noesi (1). DP_Washington 1, Miami 0. LOB_Washington 6, Miami 5. 2B_Snyder (1), Gomes (1), Robles (1), Lopez (1). HR_Dozier (1), Gomes (1), Taylor (1), Robles (1). SB_Diaz (1), Ramirez (1), Sierra (1). CS_Ramirez (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Strasburg W, 1-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rosenthal H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barraclough H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rainey
|BS, 0-1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Copeland H, 1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Suero S, 1-1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Miami
|Richards L, 0-1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Noesi
|2 2-3
|6
|4
|3
|0
|3
|Ferrell
|1 1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Garcia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Quijada
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
PB_Gushue.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_2:50. A_2,563
