Nationals 5, Marlins 4

March 1, 2019 4:11 pm
 
Washington Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
T.Trner ss 4 0 0 0 J.Rddle ss 2 0 0 0
H.Jones cf 1 0 0 0 Machado pr 1 1 0 0
A.Eaton rf 2 0 0 0 M.Rojas dh 2 0 0 0
C.Tylor lf 2 0 1 0 Is.Diaz ph 2 0 1 2
A.Rndon 3b 3 0 0 0 N.Wlker 1b 2 0 0 0
Kieboom 2b 1 0 0 0 Alvarez 1b 2 0 0 0
Kndrick 1b 2 0 1 1 S.Cstro 2b 2 0 1 0
Mrmljos 1b 1 0 0 0 J.Berti 2b 2 1 1 0
B.Dzier 2b 3 1 1 1 Brinson cf 2 0 0 0
B.Snydr rf 1 0 1 0 Glloway cf 2 0 0 0
Y.Gomes c 3 1 2 1 G.Coper lf 2 0 1 0
L.Grcia ss 1 0 0 0 Ramirez pr 2 1 0 1
Stvnson lf 2 0 0 0 Herrera 3b 2 0 0 0
J.Wlson 3b 1 0 0 0 Marrero 3b 2 0 0 0
M.Tylor cf 3 1 1 1 Holaday c 2 0 0 0
T.Gshue c 1 0 0 0 B.Lopez ph 2 0 1 1
V.Rbles dh 3 2 2 1 M.Serra rf 2 1 2 0
Ra.Read ph 1 0 0 0 Gerrero rf 2 0 1 0
Totals 35 5 9 5 Totals 35 4 8 4
Washington 010 112 000—5
Miami 000 002 002—4

E_Suero (1), Marmolejos (1), Garcia (1), Wilson (1), Noesi (1). DP_Washington 1, Miami 0. LOB_Washington 6, Miami 5. 2B_Snyder (1), Gomes (1), Robles (1), Lopez (1). HR_Dozier (1), Gomes (1), Taylor (1), Robles (1). SB_Diaz (1), Ramirez (1), Sierra (1). CS_Ramirez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Strasburg W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 2
Rosenthal H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Barraclough H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Grace H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Rainey BS, 0-1 1 2 2 1 1 0
Copeland H, 1 2 1 0 0 0 4
Suero S, 1-1 1 2 2 0 0 1
Miami
Richards L, 0-1 3 1 1 1 2 3
Noesi 2 2-3 6 4 3 0 3
Ferrell 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 2
Quijada 1 0 0 0 0 2

PB_Gushue.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_2:50. A_2,563

