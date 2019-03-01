Nationals 5, Marlins 4

Washington Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi T.Trner ss 4 0 0 0 J.Rddle ss 2 0 0 0 H.Jones cf 1 0 0 0 Machado pr 1 1 0 0 A.Eaton rf 2 0 0 0 M.Rojas dh 2 0 0 0 C.Tylor lf 2 0 1 0 Is.Diaz ph 2 0 1 2 A.Rndon 3b 3 0 0 0 N.Wlker 1b 2 0 0 0 Kieboom 2b 1 0 0 0 Alvarez 1b 2 0 0 0 Kndrick 1b 2 0 1 1 S.Cstro 2b 2 0 1 0 Mrmljos 1b 1 0 0 0 J.Berti 2b 2 1 1 0 B.Dzier 2b 3 1 1 1 Brinson cf 2 0 0 0 B.Snydr rf 1 0 1 0 Glloway cf 2 0 0 0 Y.Gomes c 3 1 2 1 G.Coper lf 2 0 1 0 L.Grcia ss 1 0 0 0 Ramirez pr 2 1 0 1 Stvnson lf 2 0 0 0 Herrera 3b 2 0 0 0 J.Wlson 3b 1 0 0 0 Marrero 3b 2 0 0 0 M.Tylor cf 3 1 1 1 Holaday c 2 0 0 0 T.Gshue c 1 0 0 0 B.Lopez ph 2 0 1 1 V.Rbles dh 3 2 2 1 M.Serra rf 2 1 2 0 Ra.Read ph 1 0 0 0 Gerrero rf 2 0 1 0 Totals 35 5 9 5 Totals 35 4 8 4

Washington 010 112 000—5 Miami 000 002 002—4

E_Suero (1), Marmolejos (1), Garcia (1), Wilson (1), Noesi (1). DP_Washington 1, Miami 0. LOB_Washington 6, Miami 5. 2B_Snyder (1), Gomes (1), Robles (1), Lopez (1). HR_Dozier (1), Gomes (1), Taylor (1), Robles (1). SB_Diaz (1), Ramirez (1), Sierra (1). CS_Ramirez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Washington Strasburg W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 2 Rosenthal H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 Barraclough H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Grace H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Rainey BS, 0-1 1 2 2 1 1 0 Copeland H, 1 2 1 0 0 0 4 Suero S, 1-1 1 2 2 0 0 1 Miami Richards L, 0-1 3 1 1 1 2 3 Noesi 2 2-3 6 4 3 0 3 Ferrell 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 2 Quijada 1 0 0 0 0 2

PB_Gushue.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_2:50. A_2,563

