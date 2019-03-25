Listen Live Sports

Nationals 5, Yankees 3

March 25, 2019 9:51 pm
 
New York Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gardner cf 2 0 1 0 A.Eaton rf 3 0 1 0
Tuchman ph 2 0 1 0 Ja.Noll 3b 1 0 0 0
A.Judge rf 1 0 0 0 T.Trner ss 2 1 1 0
Ambrgey ph 2 0 0 0 Wi.Difo ss 1 0 0 0
Stanton lf 2 0 0 0 Ju.Soto lf 3 1 1 0
Z.Zhner rf 1 2 1 0 Stvnson lf 1 0 0 0
Lu.Voit dh 2 0 0 0 A.Rndon 3b 2 2 1 2
Aguilar ph 2 0 0 0 Sanchez 2b 1 0 1 0
Andujar 3b 1 0 0 0 Zmmrman 1b 2 0 1 0
Gr.Bird 1b 1 0 1 1 Y.Gomes ph 2 0 0 0
Sanchez c 2 0 0 0 M.Adams dh 4 1 1 1
Fr.Diaz ph 1 0 0 1 K.Szuki c 2 0 0 1
G.Trres 2b 2 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 3 0 1 1
Estrada 2b 2 0 0 0 V.Rbles cf 3 0 0 0
Tlwtzki ss 1 1 1 1
K.Hlder pr 2 0 0 0
LMahieu 1b 2 0 0 0
Ty.Wade pr 2 0 0 0
Totals 30 3 5 3 Totals 30 5 8 5
New York 001 001 010—3
Washington 200 201 00x—5

DP_New York 1, Washington 0. LOB_New York 7, Washington 4. 2B_Gardner (1), Zehner (1), Bird (1), Soto (1). HR_Tulowitzki (1), Rendon (1), Adams (1). SB_Wade (1), Sanchez (3). CS_Eaton (1). SF_Diaz (1), Suzuki (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Tarpley L, 1-1 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 1
Britton 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Ottavino 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kahnle 2-3 3 2 2 1 1
Cortes 3 1-3 2 1 1 1 3
Harvey 1 1 0 0 0 1
Washington
Sanchez W, 1-0 5 1-3 2 2 2 4 4
Barrett H, 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Barraclough H, 1 1 0 0 0 1
Rosenthal H, 1-3 1 1 1 1 0
Grace H, 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Doolittle S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Sanchez (Andujar).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Javerro January; Second, Will Little; Third, David Rackley.

T_2:50. A_22,735

