Nationals 5, Yankees 3

|New York
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gardner cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|A.Eaton rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Tuchman ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ja.Noll 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Judge rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Trner ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Ambrgey ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wi.Difo ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ju.Soto lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Z.Zhner rf
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Stvnson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lu.Voit dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Rndon 3b
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Aguilar ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sanchez 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Andujar 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Zmmrman 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Gr.Bird 1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Y.Gomes ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sanchez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Adams dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Fr.Diaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|K.Szuki c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|G.Trres 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Estrada 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|V.Rbles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tlwtzki ss
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|K.Hlder pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|LMahieu 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|Ty.Wade pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|3
|Totals
|30
|5
|8
|5
|New York
|001
|001
|010—3
|Washington
|200
|201
|00x—5
DP_New York 1, Washington 0. LOB_New York 7, Washington 4. 2B_Gardner (1), Zehner (1), Bird (1), Soto (1). HR_Tulowitzki (1), Rendon (1), Adams (1). SB_Wade (1), Sanchez (3). CS_Eaton (1). SF_Diaz (1), Suzuki (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Tarpley L, 1-1
|1 1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Britton
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ottavino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kahnle
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Cortes
|3 1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Harvey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Washington
|Sanchez W, 1-0
|5 1-3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|4
|Barrett H,
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barraclough H,
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rosenthal H,
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Grace H,
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Doolittle S, 1-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Sanchez (Andujar).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Javerro January; Second, Will Little; Third, David Rackley.
T_2:50. A_22,735
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.