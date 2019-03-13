Nationals 8, Braves 4

|Atlanta
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|O.Albes 2b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|A.Eaton rf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|R.Unroe pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Wlson cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|T.Trner ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Salazar ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Srdinas ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Acn Jr. cf
|3
|0
|3
|2
|Ju.Soto lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|C.Pache pr
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Stvnson lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Camargo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Rndon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Dvall dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ja.Noll 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Riley lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Zmmrman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Flrimon 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Dr.Ward 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kzm Jr. 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Wilkins 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sanchez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Lopez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Tylor cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Morales c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|H.Jones cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Kieboom c
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|P.Crbin sp
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Kieboom ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|33
|8
|9
|8
|Atlanta
|101
|101
|000—4
|Washington
|310
|110
|02x—8
E_Florimon 2 (4), Turner (2), Zimmerman (2). DP_Atlanta 1, Washington 0. LOB_Atlanta 8, Washington 7. 2B_Acuna Jr. (2), Pache (4). 3B_Acuna Jr. (1). HR_Eaton (2), Turner (1), Soto (1), Dozier (2). SB_Swanson (1), Acuna Jr. (2). SF_Albies (2), Kieboom (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Gausman L, 0-1
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|De Paula
|1 1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Fried
|3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Leyva
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Winkler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sobotka
|BS, 0-3
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Mader S, 2-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|Corbin W, 1-1
|4
|6
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Doolittle H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rosenthal H, 4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Barraclough H, 4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Miller H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Williams S, 3-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Fried.
PB_Lopez.
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Jerry Meals; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_2:55. A_3,782
