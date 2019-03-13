Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Nationals 8, Braves 4

March 13, 2019 4:06 pm
 
Atlanta Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
O.Albes 2b 3 0 2 2 A.Eaton rf 2 2 1 1
R.Unroe pr 1 0 0 0 C.Wlson cf 0 0 0 0
Swanson ss 3 2 1 0 T.Trner ss 4 1 1 2
Salazar ss 2 0 0 0 Srdinas ph 1 0 1 1
Acn Jr. cf 3 0 3 2 Ju.Soto lf 2 1 1 1
C.Pache pr 2 0 1 0 Stvnson lf 3 0 1 1
Camargo rf 4 0 0 0 A.Rndon 3b 3 0 0 0
A.Dvall dh 3 0 0 0 Ja.Noll 3b 1 0 0 0
A.Riley lf 4 1 1 0 Zmmrman 1b 3 0 1 0
Flrimon 3b 3 1 1 0 Dr.Ward 1b 1 0 0 0
Kzm Jr. 1b 2 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 2 1 1 1
Wilkins 1b 1 0 0 0 Sanchez 2b 1 0 0 0
R.Lopez c 3 0 0 0 M.Tylor cf 2 0 0 0
Morales c 1 0 0 0 H.Jones cf 1 1 0 0
Kieboom c 4 2 1 0
P.Crbin sp 2 0 0 0
Kieboom ph 1 0 1 1
Totals 35 4 9 4 Totals 33 8 9 8
Atlanta 101 101 000—4
Washington 310 110 02x—8

E_Florimon 2 (4), Turner (2), Zimmerman (2). DP_Atlanta 1, Washington 0. LOB_Atlanta 8, Washington 7. 2B_Acuna Jr. (2), Pache (4). 3B_Acuna Jr. (1). HR_Eaton (2), Turner (1), Soto (1), Dozier (2). SB_Swanson (1), Acuna Jr. (2). SF_Albies (2), Kieboom (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Gausman L, 0-1 2-3 2 3 3 1 1
De Paula 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 3
Fried 3 3 2 1 2 1
Leyva 1 1 0 0 0 1
Winkler 1 0 0 0 0 1
Sobotka BS, 0-3 2-3 2 2 2 2 1
Mader S, 2-2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Washington
Corbin W, 1-1 4 6 3 3 2 4
Doolittle H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Rosenthal H, 4 1 1 1 0 1 1
Barraclough H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 2
Miller H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Williams S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Fried.

PB_Lopez.

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Jerry Meals; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:55. A_3,782

