Navigato, Darrington carry Toledo over W. Michigan 76-57

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Nate Navigato had 17 points to lead five Toledo players in double figures as the Rockets got past Western Michigan 76-57 on Tuesday night to clinch its second-straight Mid-American Conference West Division title.

Chris Darrington added 12 points for the Rockets. Spencer Littleson chipped in 11, Marreon Jackson scored 10 and Willie Jackson had 10.

Michael Flowers had 21 points for the Broncos (8-22, 2-15), who have now lost four games in a row. Josh Davis added 12 points. Seth Dugan had 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Rockets improve to 2-0 against the Broncos this season. Toledo defeated Western Michigan 85-77 on Jan. 12. Toledo (24-6, 12-5) will pursue its fifth consecutive victory on Friday in the team’s regular season finale against Eastern Michigan at home. Western Michigan finishes out the regular season against Central Michigan at home on Friday.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.