NBA Career Points

|(x-active)
|Through March 19, 2019
|1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
|38,387
|2. Karl Malone
|36,928
|3. Kobe Bryant
|33,643
|4. x-LeBron James
|32,439
|5. Michael Jordan
|32,292
|6. x-Dirk Nowitzki
|31,424
|7. Wilt Chamberlain
|31,419
|8. Shaquille O’Neal
|28,596
|9. Moses Malone
|27,409
|10. Elvin Hayes
|27,313
|11. Hakeem Olajuson
|26,946
|12. Oscar Robertson
|26,710
|13. Dominique Wilkins
|26,668
|14. Tim Duncan
|26,496
|15. Paul Pierce
|26,397
|16. John Havlicek
|26,395
|17. Kevin Garnett
|26,071
|18. Alex English
|25,613
|19. x-Carmelo Anthony
|25,551
|20. x-Vince Carter
|25,347
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.