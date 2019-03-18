Listen Live Sports

NBA Career Points

March 18, 2019 11:31 pm
 
Through March 19, 2019
1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38,387
2. Karl Malone 36,928
3. Kobe Bryant 33,643
4. x-LeBron James 32,439
5. Michael Jordan 32,292
6. x-Dirk Nowitzki 31,424
7. Wilt Chamberlain 31,419
8. Shaquille O’Neal 28,596
9. Moses Malone 27,409
10. Elvin Hayes 27,313
11. Hakeem Olajuson 26,946
12. Oscar Robertson 26,710
13. Dominique Wilkins 26,668
14. Tim Duncan 26,496
15. Paul Pierce 26,397
16. John Havlicek 26,395
17. Kevin Garnett 26,071
18. Alex English 25,613
19. x-Carmelo Anthony 25,551
20. x-Vince Carter 25,347

