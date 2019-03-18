NBA Career Points

(x-active) Through March 19, 2019 1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38,387 2. Karl Malone 36,928 3. Kobe Bryant 33,643 4. x-LeBron James 32,439 5. Michael Jordan 32,292 6. x-Dirk Nowitzki 31,424 7. Wilt Chamberlain 31,419 8. Shaquille O’Neal 28,596 9. Moses Malone 27,409 10. Elvin Hayes 27,313 11. Hakeem Olajuson 26,946 12. Oscar Robertson 26,710 13. Dominique Wilkins 26,668 14. Tim Duncan 26,496 15. Paul Pierce 26,397 16. John Havlicek 26,395 17. Kevin Garnett 26,071 18. Alex English 25,613 19. x-Carmelo Anthony 25,551 20. x-Vince Carter 25,347

