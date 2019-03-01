Listen Live Sports

March 1, 2019 12:11 am
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Long Island 25 14 .641
Raptors 24 17 .585 2
Westchester 25 18 .581 2
Delaware 16 22 .421
Maine 16 23 .410 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Windy City 22 19 .537
Grand Rapids 20 20 .500
Fort Wayne 19 21 .475
Canton 17 23 .425
Wisconsin 9 30 .231 12
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 26 15 .634
Capital City 22 19 .537 4
Greensboro 21 20 .512 5
Erie 18 21 .462 7
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 26 15 .634
Sioux Falls 23 18 .561 3
Memphis 22 18 .550
Iowa 17 26 .395 10
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 28 12 .700
Stockton 25 15 .625 3
Agua Caliente 21 19 .525 7
South Bay 15 24 .385 12½
Northern Arizona 9 32 .220 19½
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 29 14 .674
Salt Lake City 21 19 .525
Austin 16 24 .400 11½
Texas 14 28 .333 14½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Oklahoma City 111, Wisconsin 109

Long Island 115, Delaware 106

Windy City 116, Sioux Falls 111

Grand Rapids 109, Santa Cruz 99

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro 122, Westchester 116, 3OT

Canton 116, Raptors 114, OT

Capital City 131, Erie 123

Rio Grande Valley 128, Austin 113

Agua Caliente 125, Texas 117

South Bay at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Delaware at Maine, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Capital City at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Austin at Canton, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Westchester at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Erie at Lakeland, 3 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Windy City, 3 p.m.

Memphis at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Iowa, 4 p.m.

