All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 25 14 .641 — Raptors 24 17 .585 2 Westchester 25 18 .581 2 Maine 17 23 .425 8½ Delaware 16 23 .410 9 Central Division W L Pct GB Windy City 23 19 .548 — Grand Rapids 21 20 .512 1½ Fort Wayne 19 22 .463 3½ Canton 17 23 .425 5 Wisconsin 10 30 .250 12 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 26 16 .619 — Capital City 22 19 .537 3½ Greensboro 21 20 .512 4½ Erie 18 21 .462 6½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 27 15 .643 — Sioux Falls 23 19 .548 4 Memphis 22 19 .537 4½ Iowa 17 26 .395 10½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 29 12 .707 — Stockton 26 15 .634 3 Agua Caliente 22 19 .537 7 South Bay 15 25 .375 13½ Northern Arizona 9 33 .214 20½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 29 14 .674 — Salt Lake City 21 20 .512 7 Austin 16 24 .400 11½ Texas 14 28 .333 14½

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro 122, Westchester 116, 3OT

Canton 116, Raptors 114, OT

Capital City 131, Erie 123

Rio Grande Valley 128, Austin 113

Agua Caliente 125, Texas 117

Stockton 122, South Bay 115

Friday’s Games

Maine 124, Delaware 102

Grand Rapids 107, Sioux Falls 91

Windy City 130, Lakeland 102

Wisconsin 101, Fort Wayne 99

Agua Caliente 105, Salt Lake City 96

Oklahoma City 127, Northern Arizona 113

Santa Cruz 114, Memphis 93

Saturday’s Games

Capital City at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Austin at Canton, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Westchester at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Erie at Lakeland, 3 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Windy City, 3 p.m.

Memphis at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Canton at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

