|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|25
|14
|.641
|—
|Raptors
|24
|17
|.585
|2
|Westchester
|25
|18
|.581
|2
|Maine
|17
|23
|.425
|8½
|Delaware
|16
|23
|.410
|9
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Windy City
|23
|19
|.548
|—
|Grand Rapids
|21
|20
|.512
|1½
|Fort Wayne
|19
|22
|.463
|3½
|Canton
|17
|23
|.425
|5
|Wisconsin
|10
|30
|.250
|12
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|26
|16
|.619
|—
|Capital City
|22
|19
|.537
|3½
|Greensboro
|21
|20
|.512
|4½
|Erie
|18
|21
|.462
|6½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|27
|15
|.643
|—
|Sioux Falls
|23
|19
|.548
|4
|Memphis
|22
|19
|.537
|4½
|Iowa
|17
|26
|.395
|10½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|29
|12
|.707
|—
|Stockton
|26
|15
|.634
|3
|Agua Caliente
|22
|19
|.537
|7
|South Bay
|15
|25
|.375
|13½
|Northern Arizona
|9
|33
|.214
|20½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|29
|14
|.674
|—
|Salt Lake City
|21
|20
|.512
|7
|Austin
|16
|24
|.400
|11½
|Texas
|14
|28
|.333
|14½
Maine 124, Delaware 102
Grand Rapids 107, Sioux Falls 91
Windy City 130, Lakeland 102
Wisconsin 101, Fort Wayne 99
Agua Caliente 105, Salt Lake City 96
Oklahoma City 127, Northern Arizona 113
Santa Cruz 114, Memphis 93
Capital City at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Austin at Canton, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Westchester at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Erie at Lakeland, 3 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Windy City, 3 p.m.
Memphis at Stockton, 4 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Canton at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Austin at Erie, 7 p.m.
Capital City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Northern Arizona at South Bay, 10 p.m.
