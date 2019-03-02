All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 26 14 .650 — Raptors 25 17 .595 2 Westchester 26 18 .591 2 Maine 17 23 .425 9 Delaware 16 23 .410 9½ Central Division W L Pct GB Windy City 23 19 .548 — Grand Rapids 21 20 .512 1½ Fort Wayne 19 22 .463 3½ Canton 17 24 .415 5½ Wisconsin 10 31 .244 12½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 26 16 .619 — Capital City 22 20 .524 4 Greensboro 21 21 .500 5 Erie 18 21 .462 6½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 27 15 .643 — Sioux Falls 23 19 .548 4 Memphis 22 19 .537 4½ Iowa 17 26 .395 10½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 29 12 .707 — Stockton 26 15 .634 3 Agua Caliente 22 19 .537 7 South Bay 15 25 .375 13½ Northern Arizona 9 33 .214 20½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 29 14 .674 — Salt Lake City 21 20 .512 7 Austin 17 24 .415 11 Texas 14 28 .333 14½

Friday’s Games

Maine 124, Delaware 102

Grand Rapids 107, Sioux Falls 91

Windy City 130, Lakeland 102

Wisconsin 101, Fort Wayne 99

Agua Caliente 105, Salt Lake City 96

Oklahoma City 127, Northern Arizona 113

Santa Cruz 114, Memphis 93

Saturday’s Games

Raptors 135, Capital City 119

Austin 117, Canton 106

Long Island 115, Greensboro 114

Salt Lake City at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Westchester 123, Wisconsin 95

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Erie at Lakeland, 3 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Windy City, 3 p.m.

Memphis at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Canton at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Austin at Erie, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Northern Arizona at South Bay, 10 p.m.

