All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 26 14 .650 — Raptors 25 17 .595 2 Westchester 26 18 .591 2 Maine 17 23 .425 9 Delaware 16 23 .410 9½ Central Division W L Pct GB Windy City 23 19 .548 — Grand Rapids 21 20 .512 1½ Fort Wayne 19 22 .463 3½ Canton 17 24 .415 5½ Wisconsin 10 31 .244 12½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 26 16 .619 — Capital City 22 20 .524 4 Greensboro 21 21 .500 5 Erie 18 21 .462 6½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 27 15 .643 — Memphis 22 19 .537 4½ Sioux Falls 23 20 .535 4½ Iowa 17 26 .395 10½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 29 12 .707 — Stockton 26 15 .634 3 Agua Caliente 22 19 .537 7 South Bay 16 25 .390 13 Northern Arizona 9 33 .214 20½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 29 14 .674 — Salt Lake City 21 21 .500 7½ Austin 17 24 .415 11 Texas 15 28 .349 14

___

Saturday’s Games

Raptors 135, Capital City 119

Austin 117, Canton 106

Long Island 115, Greensboro 114

Advertisement

South Bay 118, Salt Lake City 109

Westchester 123, Wisconsin 95

Texas 110, Sioux Falls 95

Sunday’s Games

Erie at Lakeland, 3 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Windy City, 3 p.m.

Memphis at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Canton at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Austin at Erie, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Northern Arizona at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Stockton at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.