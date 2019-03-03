|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|26
|14
|.650
|—
|Raptors
|25
|17
|.595
|2
|Westchester
|26
|18
|.591
|2
|Maine
|17
|23
|.425
|9
|Delaware
|16
|23
|.410
|9½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Windy City
|23
|19
|.548
|—
|Grand Rapids
|21
|20
|.512
|1½
|Fort Wayne
|19
|22
|.463
|3½
|Canton
|17
|24
|.415
|5½
|Wisconsin
|10
|31
|.244
|12½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|26
|16
|.619
|—
|Capital City
|22
|20
|.524
|4
|Greensboro
|21
|21
|.500
|5
|Erie
|18
|21
|.462
|6½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|27
|15
|.643
|—
|Memphis
|22
|19
|.537
|4½
|Sioux Falls
|23
|20
|.535
|4½
|Iowa
|17
|26
|.395
|10½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|29
|12
|.707
|—
|Stockton
|26
|15
|.634
|3
|Agua Caliente
|22
|19
|.537
|7
|South Bay
|16
|25
|.390
|13
|Northern Arizona
|9
|33
|.214
|20½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|29
|14
|.674
|—
|Salt Lake City
|21
|21
|.500
|7½
|Austin
|17
|24
|.415
|11
|Texas
|15
|28
|.349
|14
Raptors 135, Capital City 119
Austin 117, Canton 106
Long Island 115, Greensboro 114
South Bay 118, Salt Lake City 109
Westchester 123, Wisconsin 95
Texas 110, Sioux Falls 95
Erie at Lakeland, 3 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Windy City, 3 p.m.
Memphis at Stockton, 4 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Canton at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Austin at Erie, 7 p.m.
Capital City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Northern Arizona at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Stockton at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
