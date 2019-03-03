Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

March 3, 2019 6:43 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Long Island 26 14 .650
Raptors 25 17 .595 2
Westchester 26 18 .591 2
Maine 17 23 .425 9
Delaware 16 23 .410
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Windy City 24 19 .558
Grand Rapids 21 20 .512 2
Fort Wayne 19 22 .463 4
Canton 17 24 .415 6
Wisconsin 10 31 .244 13
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 27 16 .628
Capital City 22 20 .524
Greensboro 21 21 .500
Erie 18 22 .450
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 28 15 .651
Sioux Falls 23 20 .535 5
Memphis 22 20 .524
Iowa 17 27 .386 11½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 29 13 .690
Stockton 27 15 .643 2
Agua Caliente 22 19 .537
South Bay 16 25 .390 12½
Northern Arizona 9 34 .209 20½
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 30 14 .682
Salt Lake City 21 21 .500 8
Austin 17 24 .415 11½
Texas 15 28 .349 14½

Saturday’s Games

Raptors 135, Capital City 119

Austin 117, Canton 106

Long Island 115, Greensboro 114

South Bay 118, Salt Lake City 109

Westchester 123, Wisconsin 95

Texas 110, Sioux Falls 95

Sunday’s Games

Lakeland 111, Erie 108

Oklahoma City 116, Northern Arizona 93

Windy City 120, Santa Cruz 105

Rio Grande Valley 129, Iowa 125, OT

Stockton 126, Memphis 115

Grand Rapids at Maine, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Canton at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Austin at Erie, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Northern Arizona at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Stockton at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

