|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|27
|14
|.659
|—
|Raptors
|25
|17
|.595
|2½
|Westchester
|26
|18
|.591
|2½
|Delaware
|17
|23
|.425
|9½
|Maine
|17
|24
|.415
|10
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Windy City
|24
|19
|.558
|—
|Grand Rapids
|22
|20
|.524
|1½
|Fort Wayne
|19
|23
|.452
|4½
|Canton
|17
|25
|.405
|6½
|Wisconsin
|10
|31
|.244
|13
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|27
|16
|.628
|—
|Capital City
|22
|20
|.524
|4½
|Greensboro
|21
|21
|.500
|5½
|Erie
|18
|22
|.450
|7½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|28
|15
|.651
|—
|Sioux Falls
|23
|20
|.535
|5
|Memphis
|22
|20
|.524
|5½
|Iowa
|17
|27
|.386
|11½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|29
|13
|.690
|—
|Stockton
|27
|15
|.643
|2
|Agua Caliente
|22
|19
|.537
|6½
|South Bay
|16
|25
|.390
|12½
|Northern Arizona
|9
|34
|.209
|20½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Rio Grande Valley
|30
|14
|.682
|—
|Salt Lake City
|21
|21
|.500
|8
|Austin
|17
|24
|.415
|11½
|Texas
|15
|28
|.349
|14½
y-clinched division
___
Lakeland 111, Erie 108
Oklahoma City 116, Northern Arizona 93
Windy City 120, Santa Cruz 105
Rio Grande Valley 129, Iowa 125, OT
Stockton 126, Memphis 115
Grand Rapids 102, Maine 97
Delaware 112, Fort Wayne 99
Long Island 106, Canton 102
Raptors at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Austin at Erie, 7 p.m.
Capital City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Northern Arizona at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Stockton at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Windy City at Westchester, 11 a.m.
Iowa at Maine, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.