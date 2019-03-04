Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

March 4, 2019 11:19 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Long Island 27 14 .659
Westchester 26 18 .591
Raptors 25 18 .581 3
Delaware 17 23 .425
Maine 17 24 .415 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Windy City 24 19 .558
Grand Rapids 22 20 .524
Fort Wayne 19 23 .452
Canton 17 25 .405
Wisconsin 10 31 .244 13
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 27 16 .628
Capital City 22 20 .524
Greensboro 21 21 .500
Erie 18 22 .450
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 28 15 .651
Sioux Falls 23 20 .535 5
Memphis 22 20 .524
Iowa 17 27 .386 11½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 29 13 .690
Stockton 27 15 .643 2
Agua Caliente 22 19 .537
South Bay 16 25 .390 12½
Northern Arizona 9 34 .209 20½
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Rio Grande Valley 30 14 .682
Salt Lake City 22 21 .512
Austin 17 24 .415 11½
Texas 15 28 .349 14½

y-clinched division

___

Sunday’s Games

Lakeland 111, Erie 108

Oklahoma City 116, Northern Arizona 93

Windy City 120, Santa Cruz 105

Rio Grande Valley 129, Iowa 125, OT

Stockton 126, Memphis 115

Grand Rapids 102, Maine 97

Monday’s Games

Delaware 112, Fort Wayne 99

Long Island 106, Canton 102

Salt Lake City 114, Raptors 108

Tuesday’s Games

Austin at Erie, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Northern Arizona at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Stockton at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Windy City at Westchester, 11 a.m.

Iowa at Maine, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at South Bay, 10 p.m.

