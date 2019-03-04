All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 27 14 .659 — Westchester 26 18 .591 2½ Raptors 25 18 .581 3 Delaware 17 23 .425 9½ Maine 17 24 .415 10 Central Division W L Pct GB Windy City 24 19 .558 — Grand Rapids 22 20 .524 1½ Fort Wayne 19 23 .452 4½ Canton 17 25 .405 6½ Wisconsin 10 31 .244 13 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 27 16 .628 — Capital City 22 20 .524 4½ Greensboro 21 21 .500 5½ Erie 18 22 .450 7½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 28 15 .651 — Sioux Falls 23 20 .535 5 Memphis 22 20 .524 5½ Iowa 17 27 .386 11½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 29 13 .690 — Stockton 27 15 .643 2 Agua Caliente 22 19 .537 6½ South Bay 16 25 .390 12½ Northern Arizona 9 34 .209 20½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB y-Rio Grande Valley 30 14 .682 — Salt Lake City 22 21 .512 7½ Austin 17 24 .415 11½ Texas 15 28 .349 14½

y-clinched division

Sunday’s Games

Lakeland 111, Erie 108

Oklahoma City 116, Northern Arizona 93

Windy City 120, Santa Cruz 105

Rio Grande Valley 129, Iowa 125, OT

Stockton 126, Memphis 115

Grand Rapids 102, Maine 97

Monday’s Games

Delaware 112, Fort Wayne 99

Long Island 106, Canton 102

Salt Lake City 114, Raptors 108

Tuesday’s Games

Austin at Erie, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Northern Arizona at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Stockton at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Windy City at Westchester, 11 a.m.

Iowa at Maine, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at South Bay, 10 p.m.

