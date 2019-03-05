All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 27 14 .659 — Westchester 26 18 .591 2½ Raptors 25 18 .581 3 Delaware 17 23 .425 9½ Maine 17 24 .415 10 Central Division W L Pct GB Windy City 24 19 .558 — Grand Rapids 22 20 .524 1½ Fort Wayne 19 23 .452 4½ Canton 17 25 .405 6½ Wisconsin 10 31 .244 13 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 27 16 .628 — Capital City 22 20 .524 4½ Greensboro 21 21 .500 5½ Erie 18 22 .450 7½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 28 15 .651 — Sioux Falls 23 20 .535 5 Memphis 22 20 .524 5½ Iowa 17 27 .386 11½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB x-Santa Cruz 29 13 .690 — Stockton 27 15 .643 2 Agua Caliente 22 19 .537 6½ South Bay 16 25 .390 12½ Northern Arizona 9 34 .209 20½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB y-Rio Grande Valley 30 14 .682 — Salt Lake City 22 21 .512 7½ Austin 17 24 .415 11½ Texas 15 28 .349 14½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Monday’s Games

Delaware 112, Fort Wayne 99

Long Island 106, Canton 102

Salt Lake City 114, Raptors 108

Tuesday’s Games

Austin at Erie, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Northern Arizona at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Stockton at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Windy City at Westchester, 11 a.m.

Iowa at Maine, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Delaware at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Erie, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Maine at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Raptors at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Texas at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

