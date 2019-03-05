|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|27
|14
|.659
|—
|Westchester
|26
|18
|.591
|2½
|Raptors
|25
|18
|.581
|3
|Delaware
|17
|23
|.425
|9½
|Maine
|17
|24
|.415
|10
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Windy City
|24
|19
|.558
|—
|Grand Rapids
|22
|20
|.524
|1½
|Fort Wayne
|19
|23
|.452
|4½
|Canton
|17
|25
|.405
|6½
|Wisconsin
|10
|31
|.244
|13
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|27
|16
|.628
|—
|Capital City
|22
|20
|.524
|4½
|Greensboro
|21
|21
|.500
|5½
|Erie
|18
|22
|.450
|7½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|28
|15
|.651
|—
|Sioux Falls
|23
|20
|.535
|5
|Memphis
|22
|20
|.524
|5½
|Iowa
|17
|27
|.386
|11½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Santa Cruz
|29
|13
|.690
|—
|Stockton
|27
|15
|.643
|2
|Agua Caliente
|22
|19
|.537
|6½
|South Bay
|16
|25
|.390
|12½
|Northern Arizona
|9
|34
|.209
|20½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Rio Grande Valley
|30
|14
|.682
|—
|Salt Lake City
|22
|21
|.512
|7½
|Austin
|17
|24
|.415
|11½
|Texas
|15
|28
|.349
|14½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Delaware 112, Fort Wayne 99
Long Island 106, Canton 102
Salt Lake City 114, Raptors 108
Austin at Erie, 7 p.m.
Capital City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Northern Arizona at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Stockton at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Windy City at Westchester, 11 a.m.
Iowa at Maine, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Delaware at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Erie, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Maine at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Raptors at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Texas at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
