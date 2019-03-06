|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|28
|14
|.667
|—
|Westchester
|26
|18
|.591
|3
|Raptors
|25
|18
|.581
|3½
|Delaware
|17
|23
|.425
|10
|Maine
|17
|24
|.415
|10½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Windy City
|24
|19
|.558
|—
|Grand Rapids
|22
|20
|.524
|1½
|Fort Wayne
|19
|24
|.442
|5
|Canton
|17
|25
|.405
|6½
|Wisconsin
|10
|31
|.244
|13
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|27
|16
|.628
|—
|Greensboro
|22
|21
|.512
|5
|Capital City
|22
|21
|.512
|5
|Erie
|19
|22
|.463
|7
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|29
|15
|.659
|—
|Sioux Falls
|23
|20
|.535
|5½
|Memphis
|23
|20
|.535
|5½
|Iowa
|17
|27
|.386
|12
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Santa Cruz
|29
|13
|.690
|—
|Stockton
|27
|16
|.628
|2½
|Agua Caliente
|22
|20
|.524
|7
|South Bay
|16
|26
|.381
|13
|Northern Arizona
|10
|34
|.227
|20
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Rio Grande Valley
|30
|14
|.682
|—
|Salt Lake City
|22
|21
|.512
|7½
|Austin
|17
|25
|.405
|12
|Texas
|15
|28
|.349
|14½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
Erie 129, Austin 115
Greensboro 139, Capital City 125
Memphis 138, Agua Caliente 120
Northern Arizona 114, South Bay 100
Oklahoma City 123, Stockton 120, OT
Long Island 128, Fort Wayne 123
Raptors at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Windy City at Westchester, 11 a.m.
Iowa at Maine, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Delaware at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Erie, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Maine at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Raptors at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Texas at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Wisconsin at Canton, 1 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Austin, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
