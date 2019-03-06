All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 28 14 .667 — Westchester 26 18 .591 3 Raptors 25 18 .581 3½ Delaware 17 23 .425 10 Maine 17 24 .415 10½ Central Division W L Pct GB Windy City 24 19 .558 — Grand Rapids 22 20 .524 1½ Fort Wayne 19 24 .442 5 Canton 17 25 .405 6½ Wisconsin 10 31 .244 13 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 27 16 .628 — Greensboro 22 21 .512 5 Capital City 22 21 .512 5 Erie 19 22 .463 7 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 29 15 .659 — Sioux Falls 23 20 .535 5½ Memphis 23 20 .535 5½ Iowa 17 27 .386 12 Pacific Division W L Pct GB x-Santa Cruz 29 13 .690 — Stockton 27 16 .628 2½ Agua Caliente 22 20 .524 7 South Bay 16 26 .381 13 Northern Arizona 10 34 .227 20 Southwest Division W L Pct GB y-Rio Grande Valley 30 14 .682 — Salt Lake City 22 21 .512 7½ Austin 17 25 .405 12 Texas 15 28 .349 14½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Tuesday’s Games

Erie 129, Austin 115

Greensboro 139, Capital City 125

Memphis 138, Agua Caliente 120

Northern Arizona 114, South Bay 100

Wednesday’s Games

Oklahoma City 123, Stockton 120, OT

Long Island 128, Fort Wayne 123

Raptors at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Windy City at Westchester, 11 a.m.

Iowa at Maine, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Delaware at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Erie, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Maine at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Raptors at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Texas at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wisconsin at Canton, 1 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Austin, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

