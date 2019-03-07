All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 28 14 .667 — Westchester 26 18 .591 3 Raptors 26 18 .591 3 Delaware 17 23 .425 10 Maine 17 24 .415 10½ Central Division W L Pct GB Windy City 24 19 .558 — Grand Rapids 22 20 .524 1½ Fort Wayne 19 24 .442 5 Canton 17 25 .405 6½ Wisconsin 10 32 .238 13½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 27 16 .628 — Greensboro 22 21 .512 5 Capital City 22 21 .512 5 Erie 19 22 .463 7 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB x-Oklahoma City 29 15 .659 — Sioux Falls 23 20 .535 5½ Memphis 23 21 .523 6 Iowa 17 27 .386 12 Pacific Division W L Pct GB x-Santa Cruz 30 13 .698 — Stockton 27 16 .628 3 Agua Caliente 22 20 .524 7½ South Bay 16 26 .381 13½ Northern Arizona 10 34 .227 20½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB y-Rio Grande Valley 30 15 .667 — Salt Lake City 23 21 .523 6½ Austin 17 25 .405 11½ Texas 15 28 .349 14

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Wednesday’s Games

Oklahoma City 123, Stockton 120, OT

Advertisement

Long Island 128, Fort Wayne 123

Raptors 113, Rio Grande Valley 97

Santa Cruz 107, Wisconsin 92

Salt Lake City 110, Memphis 94

Thursday’s Games

Windy City at Westchester, 11 a.m.

Iowa at Maine, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Delaware at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Erie, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Maine at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Raptors at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Texas at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wisconsin at Canton, 1 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Austin, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Westchester at Maine, 1 p.m.

Capital City at Erie, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Long Island, 3 p.m.

Lakeland at Canton, 3 p.m.

Texas at Northern Arizona, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.