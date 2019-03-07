Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NBA G League

March 7, 2019 10:05 am
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Long Island 28 14 .667
Westchester 26 18 .591 3
Raptors 26 18 .591 3
Delaware 17 23 .425 10
Maine 17 24 .415 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Windy City 24 19 .558
Grand Rapids 22 20 .524
Fort Wayne 19 24 .442 5
Canton 17 25 .405
Wisconsin 10 32 .238 13½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 27 16 .628
Greensboro 22 21 .512 5
Capital City 22 21 .512 5
Erie 19 22 .463 7
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
x-Oklahoma City 29 15 .659
Sioux Falls 23 20 .535
Memphis 23 21 .523 6
Iowa 17 27 .386 12
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
x-Santa Cruz 30 13 .698
Stockton 27 16 .628 3
Agua Caliente 22 20 .524
South Bay 16 26 .381 13½
Northern Arizona 10 34 .227 20½
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Rio Grande Valley 30 15 .667
Salt Lake City 23 21 .523
Austin 17 25 .405 11½
Texas 15 28 .349 14

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Wednesday’s Games

Oklahoma City 123, Stockton 120, OT

Advertisement

Long Island 128, Fort Wayne 123

Raptors 113, Rio Grande Valley 97

Santa Cruz 107, Wisconsin 92

Salt Lake City 110, Memphis 94

Thursday’s Games

Windy City at Westchester, 11 a.m.

Iowa at Maine, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Delaware at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Erie, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Maine at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Raptors at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Texas at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wisconsin at Canton, 1 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Austin, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Westchester at Maine, 1 p.m.

Capital City at Erie, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Long Island, 3 p.m.

Lakeland at Canton, 3 p.m.

Texas at Northern Arizona, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.