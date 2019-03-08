|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|28
|14
|.667
|—
|Westchester
|27
|18
|.600
|2½
|Raptors
|26
|18
|.591
|3
|Maine
|18
|24
|.429
|10
|Delaware
|17
|23
|.425
|10
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Windy City
|24
|20
|.545
|—
|Grand Rapids
|22
|20
|.524
|1
|Fort Wayne
|19
|24
|.442
|4½
|Canton
|17
|25
|.405
|6
|Wisconsin
|10
|32
|.238
|13
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|27
|16
|.628
|—
|Greensboro
|22
|21
|.512
|5
|Capital City
|22
|21
|.512
|5
|Erie
|19
|22
|.463
|7
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Oklahoma City
|29
|15
|.659
|—
|Sioux Falls
|23
|20
|.535
|5½
|Memphis
|23
|21
|.523
|6
|Iowa
|17
|28
|.378
|12½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Santa Cruz
|30
|13
|.698
|—
|Stockton
|27
|16
|.628
|3
|Agua Caliente
|22
|21
|.512
|8
|South Bay
|17
|26
|.395
|13
|Northern Arizona
|10
|34
|.227
|20½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Rio Grande Valley
|30
|15
|.667
|—
|Salt Lake City
|23
|21
|.523
|6½
|Austin
|17
|25
|.405
|11½
|Texas
|15
|28
|.349
|14
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
Oklahoma City 123, Stockton 120, OT
Long Island 128, Fort Wayne 123
Raptors 113, Rio Grande Valley 97
Santa Cruz 107, Wisconsin 92
Salt Lake City 110, Memphis 94
Westchester 127, Windy City 118
Maine 110, Iowa 102
South Bay 110, Agua Caliente 95
Delaware at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Erie, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Maine at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Raptors at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Texas at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Wisconsin at Canton, 1 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Austin, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Westchester at Maine, 1 p.m.
Capital City at Erie, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Long Island, 3 p.m.
Lakeland at Canton, 3 p.m.
Texas at Northern Arizona, 6 p.m.
