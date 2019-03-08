All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 29 14 .674 — Westchester 27 18 .600 3 Raptors 26 18 .591 3½ Delaware 18 23 .439 10 Maine 18 25 .419 11 Central Division W L Pct GB Windy City 24 20 .545 — Grand Rapids 23 20 .535 ½ Fort Wayne 20 24 .455 4 Canton 17 25 .405 6 Wisconsin 10 32 .238 13 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 27 17 .614 — Greensboro 22 21 .512 4½ Capital City 22 22 .500 5 Erie 19 23 .452 7 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB x-Oklahoma City 29 15 .659 — Sioux Falls 23 20 .535 5½ Memphis 24 21 .533 5½ Iowa 17 28 .378 12½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB x-Santa Cruz 30 14 .682 — Stockton 27 17 .614 3 Agua Caliente 22 21 .512 7½ South Bay 17 26 .395 12½ Northern Arizona 10 34 .227 20 Southwest Division W L Pct GB y-Rio Grande Valley 31 15 .674 — Salt Lake City 23 21 .523 7 Austin 17 25 .405 12 Texas 15 28 .349 14½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Thursday’s Games

Westchester 127, Windy City 118

Maine 110, Iowa 102

South Bay 110, Agua Caliente 95

Friday’s Games

Delaware 125, Capital City 111

Fort Wayne 110, Lakeland 98

Grand Rapids 111, Erie 110

Long Island 129, Maine 111

Memphis 109, Santa Cruz 94

Rio Grande Valley 117, Stockton 112

Raptors at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Texas at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wisconsin at Canton, 1 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Austin, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Westchester at Maine, 1 p.m.

Capital City at Erie, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Long Island, 3 p.m.

Lakeland at Canton, 3 p.m.

Texas at Northern Arizona, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Westchester at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Memphis, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

