|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|29
|14
|.674
|—
|Westchester
|27
|18
|.600
|3
|Raptors
|26
|18
|.591
|3½
|Delaware
|18
|23
|.439
|10
|Maine
|18
|25
|.419
|11
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Windy City
|24
|20
|.545
|—
|Grand Rapids
|23
|20
|.535
|½
|Fort Wayne
|20
|24
|.455
|4
|Canton
|17
|25
|.405
|6
|Wisconsin
|10
|32
|.238
|13
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|27
|17
|.614
|—
|Greensboro
|22
|21
|.512
|4½
|Capital City
|22
|22
|.500
|5
|Erie
|19
|23
|.452
|7
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Oklahoma City
|29
|15
|.659
|—
|Sioux Falls
|23
|20
|.535
|5½
|Memphis
|24
|21
|.533
|5½
|Iowa
|17
|28
|.378
|12½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Santa Cruz
|30
|14
|.682
|—
|Stockton
|27
|17
|.614
|3
|Agua Caliente
|22
|21
|.512
|7½
|South Bay
|17
|26
|.395
|12½
|Northern Arizona
|10
|34
|.227
|20
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Rio Grande Valley
|31
|15
|.674
|—
|Salt Lake City
|23
|21
|.523
|7
|Austin
|17
|25
|.405
|12
|Texas
|15
|28
|.349
|14½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
Westchester 127, Windy City 118
Maine 110, Iowa 102
South Bay 110, Agua Caliente 95
Delaware 125, Capital City 111
Fort Wayne 110, Lakeland 98
Grand Rapids 111, Erie 110
Long Island 129, Maine 111
Memphis 109, Santa Cruz 94
Rio Grande Valley 117, Stockton 112
Raptors at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Texas at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Wisconsin at Canton, 1 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Austin, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Westchester at Maine, 1 p.m.
Capital City at Erie, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Long Island, 3 p.m.
Lakeland at Canton, 3 p.m.
Texas at Northern Arizona, 6 p.m.
Westchester at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Memphis, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
