NBA G League

March 8, 2019 10:18 pm
 
< a min read
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Long Island 29 14 .674
Westchester 27 18 .600 3
Raptors 26 18 .591
Delaware 18 23 .439 10
Maine 18 25 .419 11
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Windy City 24 20 .545
Grand Rapids 23 20 .535 ½
Fort Wayne 20 24 .455 4
Canton 17 25 .405 6
Wisconsin 10 32 .238 13
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 27 17 .614
Greensboro 22 21 .512
Capital City 22 22 .500 5
Erie 19 23 .452 7
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
x-Oklahoma City 29 15 .659
Sioux Falls 23 20 .535
Memphis 24 21 .533
Iowa 17 28 .378 12½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
x-Santa Cruz 30 14 .682
Stockton 27 17 .614 3
Agua Caliente 22 21 .512
South Bay 17 26 .395 12½
Northern Arizona 10 34 .227 20
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Rio Grande Valley 31 15 .674
Salt Lake City 23 21 .523 7
Austin 17 25 .405 12
Texas 15 28 .349 14½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Thursday’s Games

Westchester 127, Windy City 118

Maine 110, Iowa 102

South Bay 110, Agua Caliente 95

Friday’s Games

Delaware 125, Capital City 111

Fort Wayne 110, Lakeland 98

Grand Rapids 111, Erie 110

Long Island 129, Maine 111

Memphis 109, Santa Cruz 94

Rio Grande Valley 117, Stockton 112

Raptors at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Texas at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wisconsin at Canton, 1 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Austin, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Westchester at Maine, 1 p.m.

Capital City at Erie, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Long Island, 3 p.m.

Lakeland at Canton, 3 p.m.

Texas at Northern Arizona, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Westchester at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Memphis, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

