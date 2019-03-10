|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Long Island
|29
|14
|.674
|—
|Westchester
|28
|18
|.609
|2½
|Raptors
|27
|18
|.600
|3
|Delaware
|18
|24
|.429
|10½
|Maine
|18
|26
|.409
|11½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Windy City
|25
|20
|.556
|—
|Grand Rapids
|24
|20
|.545
|½
|Fort Wayne
|20
|24
|.455
|4½
|Canton
|18
|25
|.419
|6
|Wisconsin
|10
|33
|.233
|14
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|27
|17
|.614
|—
|Greensboro
|22
|22
|.500
|5
|Capital City
|22
|22
|.500
|5
|Erie
|19
|23
|.452
|7
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Oklahoma City
|29
|15
|.659
|—
|Memphis
|24
|21
|.533
|5½
|Sioux Falls
|23
|21
|.523
|6
|Iowa
|17
|28
|.378
|12½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Santa Cruz
|30
|14
|.682
|—
|Stockton
|27
|18
|.600
|3½
|Agua Caliente
|23
|21
|.523
|7
|South Bay
|17
|27
|.386
|13
|Northern Arizona
|10
|34
|.227
|20
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Rio Grande Valley
|32
|15
|.681
|—
|Salt Lake City
|24
|21
|.533
|7
|Austin
|18
|26
|.409
|12½
|Texas
|15
|29
|.341
|15½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
Canton 119, Wisconsin 116
Grand Rapids 120, Delaware 115
Windy City 113, Greensboro 107
Austin 128, Stockton 104
Rio Grande Valley 133, Sioux Falls 120
Agua Caliente 122, South Bay 110
Westchester 115, Maine 106
Capital City at Erie, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Long Island, 3 p.m.
Lakeland at Canton, 3 p.m.
Texas at Northern Arizona, 6 p.m.
Westchester at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Memphis, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Erie at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Stockton at Canton, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Texas, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Northern Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Erie at Long Island, 7 p.m.
South Bay at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Austin at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Delaware at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Maine at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Greensboro at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
