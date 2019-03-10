All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB x-Long Island 29 14 .674 — Westchester 28 18 .609 2½ Raptors 27 18 .600 3 Delaware 18 24 .429 10½ Maine 18 26 .409 11½ Central Division W L Pct GB Windy City 25 20 .556 — Grand Rapids 24 20 .545 ½ Fort Wayne 20 24 .455 4½ Canton 18 25 .419 6 Wisconsin 10 33 .233 14 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 27 17 .614 — Greensboro 22 22 .500 5 Capital City 22 22 .500 5 Erie 19 23 .452 7 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB x-Oklahoma City 29 15 .659 — Memphis 24 21 .533 5½ Sioux Falls 23 21 .523 6 Iowa 17 28 .378 12½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB x-Santa Cruz 30 14 .682 — Stockton 27 18 .600 3½ Agua Caliente 23 21 .523 7 South Bay 17 27 .386 13 Northern Arizona 10 34 .227 20 Southwest Division W L Pct GB y-Rio Grande Valley 32 15 .681 — Salt Lake City 24 21 .533 7 Austin 18 26 .409 12½ Texas 15 29 .341 15½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Saturday’s Games

Canton 119, Wisconsin 116

Grand Rapids 120, Delaware 115

Windy City 113, Greensboro 107

Austin 128, Stockton 104

Rio Grande Valley 133, Sioux Falls 120

Agua Caliente 122, South Bay 110

Sunday’s Games

Westchester 115, Maine 106

Capital City at Erie, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Long Island, 3 p.m.

Lakeland at Canton, 3 p.m.

Texas at Northern Arizona, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Westchester at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Memphis, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Erie at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Canton, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Texas, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Northern Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Erie at Long Island, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Austin at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Delaware at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Maine at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Greensboro at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

