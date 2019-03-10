All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB x-Long Island 30 14 .682 — Westchester 28 18 .609 3 Raptors 27 18 .600 3½ Delaware 18 24 .429 11 Maine 18 26 .409 12 Central Division W L Pct GB Windy City 25 20 .556 — Grand Rapids 24 20 .545 ½ Fort Wayne 20 24 .455 4½ Canton 18 26 .409 6½ Wisconsin 10 33 .233 14 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 28 17 .622 — Greensboro 22 22 .500 5½ Capital City 22 23 .489 6 Erie 20 23 .465 7 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB x-Oklahoma City 29 15 .659 — Memphis 24 21 .533 5½ Sioux Falls 23 21 .523 6 Iowa 17 29 .370 13 Pacific Division W L Pct GB x-Santa Cruz 30 14 .682 — Stockton 27 18 .600 3½ Agua Caliente 23 21 .523 7 South Bay 17 27 .386 13 Northern Arizona 11 34 .244 19½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB y-Rio Grande Valley 32 15 .681 — Salt Lake City 24 21 .533 7 Austin 18 26 .409 12½ Texas 15 30 .333 16

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Saturday’s Games

Canton 119, Wisconsin 116

Grand Rapids 120, Delaware 115

Windy City 113, Greensboro 107

Austin 128, Stockton 104

Rio Grande Valley 133, Sioux Falls 120

Agua Caliente 122, South Bay 110

Sunday’s Games

Westchester 115, Maine 106

Erie 121, Capital City 100

Lakeland 103, Canton 97

Long Island 122, Iowa 111

Northern Arizona 135, Texas 105

Monday’s Games

Westchester at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Memphis, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Erie at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Canton, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Texas, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Northern Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Erie at Long Island, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Austin at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Delaware at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Maine at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Greensboro at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

