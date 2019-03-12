All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB x-Long Island 30 14 .682 — x-Raptors 28 18 .609 3 Westchester 28 19 .596 3½ Delaware 19 24 .442 10½ Maine 18 26 .409 12 Central Division W L Pct GB Windy City 25 20 .556 — Grand Rapids 24 20 .545 ½ Fort Wayne 20 25 .444 5 Canton 18 27 .400 7 Wisconsin 10 34 .227 14½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB y-Lakeland 28 17 .622 — Greensboro 22 22 .500 5½ Capital City 23 23 .500 5½ Erie 20 24 .455 7½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB y-Oklahoma City 29 15 .659 — Memphis 25 21 .543 5 Sioux Falls 23 22 .511 6½ Iowa 17 29 .370 13 Pacific Division W L Pct GB x-Santa Cruz 30 14 .682 — Stockton 28 18 .609 3 Agua Caliente 23 21 .523 7 South Bay 18 27 .400 12½ Northern Arizona 11 34 .244 19½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB y-Rio Grande Valley 32 15 .681 — Salt Lake City 24 21 .533 7 Austin 18 26 .409 12½ Texas 15 30 .333 16

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Monday’s Games

Delaware 122, Westchester 107

Advertisement

Raptors 112, Fort Wayne 82

Memphis 126, Sioux Falls 115

South Bay 126, Wisconsin 115

Tuesday’s Games

Capital City 121, Erie 110

Stockton 115, Canton 110

Oklahoma City at Texas, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Northern Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Erie at Long Island, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Austin at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Delaware at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Maine at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Greensboro at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Canton at Raptors, 12 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Long Island at Maine, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Greensboro at Northern Arizona, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.