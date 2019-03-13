All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB x-Long Island 31 15 .674 — x-Raptors 28 18 .609 3 Westchester 28 19 .596 3½ Delaware 19 24 .442 10½ Maine 18 26 .409 12 Central Division W L Pct GB Windy City 25 20 .556 — Grand Rapids 24 21 .533 1 Fort Wayne 20 25 .444 5 Canton 18 27 .400 7 Wisconsin 10 34 .227 14½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB y-Lakeland 28 17 .622 — Greensboro 22 22 .500 5½ Capital City 23 23 .500 5½ Erie 21 25 .457 7½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB y-Oklahoma City 30 15 .667 — Memphis 25 21 .543 5½ Sioux Falls 23 22 .511 7 Iowa 17 29 .370 13½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB x-Santa Cruz 30 14 .682 — x-Stockton 28 18 .609 3 Agua Caliente 24 21 .533 6½ South Bay 19 27 .413 12 Northern Arizona 11 35 .239 20 Southwest Division W L Pct GB y-Rio Grande Valley 32 16 .667 — Salt Lake City 25 21 .543 6 Austin 18 26 .409 12 Texas 15 31 .326 16

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Tuesday’s Games

Capital City 121, Erie 110

Stockton 115, Canton 110

Oklahoma City 128, Texas 111

Salt Lake City 138, Rio Grande Valley 126

Agua Caliente 120, Northern Arizona 107

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island 125, Erie 109

South Bay 106, Grand Rapids 98

Austin at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Delaware at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Maine at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Greensboro at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Canton at Raptors, 12 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Long Island at Maine, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Greensboro at Northern Arizona, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Capital City, 1 p.m.

Erie at Canton, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Austin at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Northern Arizona, 10 p.m.

