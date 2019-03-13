Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NBA G League

March 13, 2019 9:30 pm
 
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Long Island 31 15 .674
x-Raptors 28 18 .609 3
Westchester 28 19 .596
Delaware 19 24 .442 10½
Maine 18 26 .409 12
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Windy City 25 20 .556
Grand Rapids 24 21 .533 1
Fort Wayne 20 25 .444 5
Canton 18 27 .400 7
Wisconsin 10 34 .227 14½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
y-Lakeland 28 17 .622
Greensboro 22 22 .500
Capital City 23 23 .500
Erie 21 25 .457
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Oklahoma City 30 15 .667
Memphis 25 21 .543
Sioux Falls 23 22 .511 7
Iowa 17 29 .370 13½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
x-Santa Cruz 30 14 .682
x-Stockton 28 18 .609 3
Agua Caliente 24 21 .533
South Bay 19 27 .413 12
Northern Arizona 11 35 .239 20
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Rio Grande Valley 32 16 .667
Salt Lake City 25 21 .543 6
Austin 18 26 .409 12
Texas 15 31 .326 16

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Tuesday’s Games

Capital City 121, Erie 110

Stockton 115, Canton 110

Oklahoma City 128, Texas 111

Salt Lake City 138, Rio Grande Valley 126

Agua Caliente 120, Northern Arizona 107

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island 125, Erie 109

South Bay 106, Grand Rapids 98

Austin at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Delaware at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Maine at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Greensboro at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Canton at Raptors, 12 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Long Island at Maine, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Greensboro at Northern Arizona, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Capital City, 1 p.m.

Erie at Canton, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Austin at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Northern Arizona, 10 p.m.

