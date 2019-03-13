|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Long Island
|31
|15
|.674
|—
|x-Raptors
|28
|18
|.609
|3
|Westchester
|28
|19
|.596
|3½
|Delaware
|19
|25
|.432
|11
|Maine
|18
|27
|.400
|12½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Windy City
|26
|20
|.565
|—
|Grand Rapids
|24
|21
|.533
|1½
|Fort Wayne
|20
|25
|.444
|5½
|Canton
|18
|27
|.400
|7½
|Wisconsin
|11
|34
|.244
|14½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Lakeland
|28
|17
|.622
|—
|Greensboro
|22
|22
|.500
|5½
|Capital City
|23
|23
|.500
|5½
|Erie
|21
|25
|.457
|7½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Oklahoma City
|30
|15
|.667
|—
|Memphis
|25
|21
|.543
|5½
|Sioux Falls
|23
|22
|.511
|7
|Iowa
|18
|29
|.383
|13
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Santa Cruz
|30
|14
|.682
|—
|x-Stockton
|28
|18
|.609
|3
|Agua Caliente
|24
|21
|.533
|6½
|South Bay
|19
|27
|.413
|12
|Northern Arizona
|11
|35
|.239
|20
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Rio Grande Valley
|32
|16
|.667
|—
|Salt Lake City
|25
|21
|.543
|6
|Austin
|18
|27
|.400
|12½
|Texas
|15
|31
|.326
|16
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
Capital City 121, Erie 110
Stockton 115, Canton 110
Oklahoma City 128, Texas 111
Salt Lake City 138, Rio Grande Valley 126
Agua Caliente 120, Northern Arizona 107
Long Island 125, Erie 109
South Bay 106, Grand Rapids 98
Iowa 107, Austin 102
Windy City 130, Maine 127, OT
Wisconsin 148, Delaware 144, 2OT
Greensboro at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Canton at Raptors, 12 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Maine, 7 p.m.
Stockton at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Lakeland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Austin at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Greensboro at Northern Arizona, 10 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Capital City, 1 p.m.
Erie at Canton, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Austin at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Wisconsin at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Northern Arizona, 10 p.m.
