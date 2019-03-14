All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB x-Long Island 31 15 .674 — x-Westchester 28 19 .596 3½ x-Raptors 28 19 .596 3½ Delaware 19 25 .432 11 Maine 18 27 .400 12½ Central Division W L Pct GB Windy City 26 20 .565 — Grand Rapids 24 21 .533 1½ Fort Wayne 20 25 .444 5½ Canton 19 27 .413 7 Wisconsin 11 34 .244 14½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB y-Lakeland 28 17 .622 — Capital City 23 23 .500 5½ Greensboro 22 23 .489 6 Erie 21 25 .457 7½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB y-Oklahoma City 30 15 .667 — Memphis 25 21 .543 5½ Sioux Falls 23 22 .511 7 Iowa 18 29 .383 13 Pacific Division W L Pct GB x-Santa Cruz 31 14 .689 — x-Stockton 28 18 .609 3½ Agua Caliente 24 21 .533 7 South Bay 19 27 .413 12½ Northern Arizona 11 35 .239 20½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB y-Rio Grande Valley 32 16 .667 — Salt Lake City 25 21 .543 6 Austin 18 27 .400 12½ Texas 15 31 .326 16

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island 125, Erie 109

South Bay 106, Grand Rapids 98

Iowa 107, Austin 102

Windy City 130, Maine 127, OT

Wisconsin 148, Delaware 144, 2OT

Santa Cruz 101, Greensboro 97

Thursday’s Games

Canton 104, Raptors 100, OT

Fort Wayne at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Long Island at Maine, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Greensboro at Northern Arizona, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Capital City, 1 p.m.

Erie at Canton, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Austin at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Northern Arizona, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lakeland at Maine, 1 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Greensboro at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Memphis at Sioux Falls, 6 p.m.

