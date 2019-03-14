Listen Live Sports

...

NBA G League

March 14, 2019 2:26 pm
 
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Long Island 31 15 .674
x-Westchester 28 19 .596
x-Raptors 28 19 .596
Delaware 19 25 .432 11
Maine 18 27 .400 12½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Windy City 26 20 .565
Grand Rapids 24 21 .533
Fort Wayne 20 25 .444
Canton 19 27 .413 7
Wisconsin 11 34 .244 14½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
y-Lakeland 28 17 .622
Capital City 23 23 .500
Greensboro 22 23 .489 6
Erie 21 25 .457
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Oklahoma City 30 15 .667
Memphis 25 21 .543
Sioux Falls 23 22 .511 7
Iowa 18 29 .383 13
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
x-Santa Cruz 31 14 .689
x-Stockton 28 18 .609
Agua Caliente 24 21 .533 7
South Bay 19 27 .413 12½
Northern Arizona 11 35 .239 20½
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Rio Grande Valley 32 16 .667
Salt Lake City 25 21 .543 6
Austin 18 27 .400 12½
Texas 15 31 .326 16

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island 125, Erie 109

South Bay 106, Grand Rapids 98

Iowa 107, Austin 102

Windy City 130, Maine 127, OT

Wisconsin 148, Delaware 144, 2OT

Santa Cruz 101, Greensboro 97

Thursday’s Games

Canton 104, Raptors 100, OT

Fort Wayne at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Long Island at Maine, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Greensboro at Northern Arizona, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Capital City, 1 p.m.

Erie at Canton, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Austin at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Northern Arizona, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lakeland at Maine, 1 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Greensboro at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Memphis at Sioux Falls, 6 p.m.

