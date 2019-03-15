Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NBA G League

March 15, 2019 10:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Long Island 31 16 .660
x-Westchester 28 19 .596 3
x-Raptors 28 19 .596 3
Delaware 19 26 .422 11
Maine 19 27 .413 11½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Windy City 27 20 .574
Grand Rapids 25 21 .543
Fort Wayne 21 25 .457
Canton 19 27 .413
Wisconsin 12 34 .261 14½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
y-Lakeland 28 18 .609
Greensboro 22 23 .489
Capital City 23 24 .489
Erie 21 25 .457 7
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Oklahoma City 30 16 .652
Memphis 26 21 .553
Sioux Falls 23 23 .500 7
Iowa 18 29 .383 12½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
x-Santa Cruz 31 14 .689
x-Stockton 28 19 .596 4
Agua Caliente 24 21 .533 7
South Bay 19 27 .413 12½
Northern Arizona 11 35 .239 20½
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Rio Grande Valley 32 16 .667
Salt Lake City 26 21 .553
Austin 18 27 .400 12½
Texas 15 31 .326 16

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Thursday’s Games

Canton 104, Raptors 100, OT

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Fort Wayne 125, Capital City 117

Friday’s Games

Grand Rapids 135, Stockton 112

Maine 125, Long Island 114

Memphis 119, Oklahoma City 101

Salt Lake City 141, Sioux Falls 114

Windy City 121, Delaware 111

        Senate GOP resolution revives familiar debate over federal retirement, spending cuts

Wisconsin 116, Lakeland 114

Agua Caliente at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Greensboro at Northern Arizona, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Capital City, 1 p.m.

Erie at Canton, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Austin at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Northern Arizona, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lakeland at Maine, 1 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Greensboro at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Memphis at Sioux Falls, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Canton at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US soldiers in Germany participate in friendly competition

Today in History

1955: US Customs seizes Ginsberg's 'Howl' for obscenity

Get our daily newsletter.