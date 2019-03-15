All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB x-Long Island 31 16 .660 — x-Westchester 28 19 .596 3 x-Raptors 28 19 .596 3 Delaware 19 26 .422 11 Maine 19 27 .413 11½ Central Division W L Pct GB Windy City 27 20 .574 — Grand Rapids 25 21 .543 1½ Fort Wayne 21 25 .457 5½ Canton 19 27 .413 7½ Wisconsin 12 34 .261 14½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB y-Lakeland 28 18 .609 — Greensboro 22 23 .489 5½ Capital City 23 24 .489 5½ Erie 21 25 .457 7 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB y-Oklahoma City 30 16 .652 — Memphis 26 21 .553 4½ Sioux Falls 23 23 .500 7 Iowa 18 29 .383 12½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB x-Santa Cruz 31 14 .689 — x-Stockton 28 19 .596 4 Agua Caliente 24 21 .533 7 South Bay 19 27 .413 12½ Northern Arizona 11 35 .239 20½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB y-Rio Grande Valley 32 16 .667 — Salt Lake City 26 21 .553 5½ Austin 18 27 .400 12½ Texas 15 31 .326 16

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Thursday’s Games

Canton 104, Raptors 100, OT

Fort Wayne 125, Capital City 117

Friday’s Games

Grand Rapids 135, Stockton 112

Maine 125, Long Island 114

Memphis 119, Oklahoma City 101

Salt Lake City 141, Sioux Falls 114

Windy City 121, Delaware 111

Wisconsin 116, Lakeland 114

Agua Caliente at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Greensboro at Northern Arizona, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Capital City, 1 p.m.

Erie at Canton, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Austin at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Northern Arizona, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lakeland at Maine, 1 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Greensboro at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Memphis at Sioux Falls, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Canton at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.

