|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Long Island
|31
|16
|.660
|—
|x-Westchester
|28
|19
|.596
|3
|x-Raptors
|28
|19
|.596
|3
|Delaware
|19
|26
|.422
|11
|Maine
|19
|27
|.413
|11½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Windy City
|27
|20
|.574
|—
|Grand Rapids
|25
|21
|.543
|1½
|Fort Wayne
|21
|25
|.457
|5½
|Canton
|19
|27
|.413
|7½
|Wisconsin
|12
|34
|.261
|14½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Lakeland
|28
|18
|.609
|—
|Greensboro
|23
|23
|.500
|5
|Capital City
|23
|24
|.489
|5½
|Erie
|21
|25
|.457
|7
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Oklahoma City
|30
|16
|.652
|—
|Memphis
|26
|21
|.553
|4½
|Sioux Falls
|23
|23
|.500
|7
|Iowa
|18
|29
|.383
|12½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Santa Cruz
|31
|15
|.674
|—
|x-Stockton
|28
|19
|.596
|3½
|Agua Caliente
|25
|21
|.543
|6
|South Bay
|19
|27
|.413
|12
|Northern Arizona
|11
|36
|.234
|20½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Rio Grande Valley
|32
|16
|.667
|—
|Salt Lake City
|26
|21
|.553
|5½
|Austin
|19
|27
|.413
|12
|Texas
|15
|32
|.319
|16½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Grand Rapids 135, Stockton 112
Maine 125, Long Island 114
Memphis 119, Oklahoma City 101
Salt Lake City 141, Sioux Falls 114
Windy City 121, Delaware 111
Wisconsin 116, Lakeland 114
Agua Caliente 125, Texas 119
Austin 111, Santa Cruz 107
Greensboro 100, Northern Arizona 92
Fort Wayne at Capital City, 1 p.m.
Erie at Canton, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Austin at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Wisconsin at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Northern Arizona, 10 p.m.
Lakeland at Maine, 1 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.
Greensboro at Stockton, 4 p.m.
Memphis at Sioux Falls, 6 p.m.
Canton at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Windy City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Texas at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Iowa at Northern Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Greensboro at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
