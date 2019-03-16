All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB x-Long Island 31 16 .660 — x-Westchester 28 19 .596 3 x-Raptors 28 19 .596 3 Delaware 19 26 .422 11 Maine 19 27 .413 11½ Central Division W L Pct GB x-Windy City 27 20 .574 — Grand Rapids 25 21 .543 1½ Fort Wayne 21 26 .447 6 Canton 19 27 .413 7½ Wisconsin 12 34 .261 14½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB y-Lakeland 28 18 .609 — Greensboro 23 23 .500 5 Capital City 24 24 .500 5 Erie 21 25 .457 7 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB y-Oklahoma City 30 16 .652 — Memphis 26 21 .553 4½ Sioux Falls 23 23 .500 7 Iowa 18 29 .383 12½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB x-Santa Cruz 31 15 .674 — x-Stockton 28 19 .596 3½ Agua Caliente 25 21 .543 6 South Bay 19 27 .413 12 Northern Arizona 11 36 .234 20½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB y-Rio Grande Valley 32 16 .667 — Salt Lake City 26 21 .553 5½ Austin 19 27 .413 12 Texas 15 32 .319 16½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Friday’s Games

Grand Rapids 135, Stockton 112

Maine 125, Long Island 114

Memphis 119, Oklahoma City 101

Salt Lake City 141, Sioux Falls 114

Windy City 121, Delaware 111

Wisconsin 116, Lakeland 114

Agua Caliente 125, Texas 119

Austin 111, Santa Cruz 107

Greensboro 100, Northern Arizona 92

Saturday’s Games

Capital City 121, Fort Wayne 103

Erie at Canton, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Austin at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Northern Arizona, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lakeland at Maine, 1 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Greensboro at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Memphis at Sioux Falls, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Canton at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Windy City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Texas at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Iowa at Northern Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Greensboro at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

