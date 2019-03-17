All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB x-Long Island 32 16 .667 — x-Raptors 29 19 .604 3 x-Westchester 28 20 .583 4 Delaware 19 27 .413 12 Maine 19 28 .404 12½ Central Division W L Pct GB x-Windy City 27 20 .574 — Grand Rapids 25 21 .543 1½ Fort Wayne 21 26 .447 6 Canton 20 27 .426 7 Wisconsin 12 35 .255 15 Southeast Division W L Pct GB y-Lakeland 29 18 .617 — Greensboro 23 23 .500 5½ Capital City 24 24 .500 5½ Erie 21 26 .447 8 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB y-Oklahoma City 30 16 .652 — Memphis 26 21 .553 4½ Sioux Falls 23 23 .500 7 Iowa 19 29 .396 12 Pacific Division W L Pct GB x-Santa Cruz 31 15 .674 — x-Stockton 28 19 .596 3½ Agua Caliente 25 22 .532 6½ South Bay 20 27 .426 11½ Northern Arizona 11 37 .229 21 Southwest Division W L Pct GB y-Rio Grande Valley 33 16 .673 — Salt Lake City 26 21 .553 6 Austin 19 28 .404 13 Texas 16 32 .333 16½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Saturday’s Games

Capital City 121, Fort Wayne 103

Canton 103, Erie 100

Long Island 110, Westchester 102

Raptors 117, Delaware 104

Iowa 123, Wisconsin 116

South Bay 131, Austin 123

Texas 106, Agua Caliente 103

Rio Grande Valley 129, Northern Arizona 127

Sunday’s Games

Lakeland 112, Maine 103

Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Greensboro at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Memphis at Sioux Falls, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Canton at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Windy City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Texas at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Iowa at Northern Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Greensboro at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Delaware at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Maine at Erie, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

