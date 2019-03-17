|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Long Island
|32
|16
|.667
|—
|x-Raptors
|29
|19
|.604
|3
|x-Westchester
|28
|20
|.583
|4
|Delaware
|19
|27
|.413
|12
|Maine
|19
|28
|.404
|12½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Windy City
|27
|20
|.574
|—
|Grand Rapids
|25
|21
|.543
|1½
|Fort Wayne
|21
|26
|.447
|6
|Canton
|20
|27
|.426
|7
|Wisconsin
|12
|35
|.255
|15
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Lakeland
|29
|18
|.617
|—
|Capital City
|24
|24
|.500
|5½
|Greensboro
|23
|24
|.489
|6
|Erie
|21
|26
|.447
|8
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Oklahoma City
|31
|16
|.660
|—
|Memphis
|27
|21
|.563
|4½
|Sioux Falls
|23
|24
|.489
|8
|Iowa
|19
|29
|.396
|12½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Santa Cruz
|31
|15
|.674
|—
|x-Stockton
|29
|19
|.604
|3
|Agua Caliente
|25
|22
|.532
|6½
|South Bay
|20
|27
|.426
|11½
|Northern Arizona
|11
|37
|.229
|21
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Rio Grande Valley
|33
|16
|.673
|—
|Salt Lake City
|26
|22
|.542
|6½
|Austin
|19
|28
|.404
|13
|Texas
|16
|32
|.333
|16½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
Capital City 121, Fort Wayne 103
Canton 103, Erie 100
Long Island 110, Westchester 102
Raptors 117, Delaware 104
Iowa 123, Wisconsin 116
South Bay 131, Austin 123
Texas 106, Agua Caliente 103
Rio Grande Valley 129, Northern Arizona 127
Lakeland 112, Maine 103
Oklahoma City 103, Salt Lake City 102
Stockton 118, Greensboro 116, OT
Memphis 116, Sioux Falls 101
Canton at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Windy City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Texas at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Iowa at Northern Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Greensboro at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Delaware at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Maine at Erie, 7 p.m.
Capital City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.