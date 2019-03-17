Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

March 17, 2019 8:15 pm
 
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Long Island 32 16 .667
x-Raptors 29 19 .604 3
x-Westchester 28 20 .583 4
Delaware 19 27 .413 12
Maine 19 28 .404 12½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Windy City 27 20 .574
Grand Rapids 25 21 .543
Fort Wayne 21 26 .447 6
Canton 20 27 .426 7
Wisconsin 12 35 .255 15
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
y-Lakeland 29 18 .617
Capital City 24 24 .500
Greensboro 23 24 .489 6
Erie 21 26 .447 8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Oklahoma City 31 16 .660
Memphis 27 21 .563
Sioux Falls 23 24 .489 8
Iowa 19 29 .396 12½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
x-Santa Cruz 31 15 .674
x-Stockton 29 19 .604 3
Agua Caliente 25 22 .532
South Bay 20 27 .426 11½
Northern Arizona 11 37 .229 21
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Rio Grande Valley 33 16 .673
Salt Lake City 26 22 .542
Austin 19 28 .404 13
Texas 16 32 .333 16½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Saturday’s Games

Capital City 121, Fort Wayne 103

Canton 103, Erie 100

Long Island 110, Westchester 102

Raptors 117, Delaware 104

Iowa 123, Wisconsin 116

South Bay 131, Austin 123

Texas 106, Agua Caliente 103

Rio Grande Valley 129, Northern Arizona 127

Sunday’s Games

Lakeland 112, Maine 103

Oklahoma City 103, Salt Lake City 102

Stockton 118, Greensboro 116, OT

Memphis 116, Sioux Falls 101

Monday’s Games

Canton at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Windy City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Texas at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Iowa at Northern Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Greensboro at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Delaware at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Maine at Erie, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

