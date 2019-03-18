|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Long Island
|32
|16
|.667
|—
|x-Raptors
|29
|19
|.604
|3
|x-Westchester
|28
|20
|.583
|4
|Maine
|19
|28
|.404
|12½
|Delaware
|19
|28
|.404
|12½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Windy City
|27
|20
|.574
|—
|Grand Rapids
|25
|21
|.543
|1½
|Fort Wayne
|21
|26
|.447
|6
|Canton
|21
|27
|.438
|6½
|Wisconsin
|12
|35
|.255
|15
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Lakeland
|29
|18
|.617
|—
|Capital City
|24
|24
|.500
|5½
|Greensboro
|23
|24
|.489
|6
|Erie
|21
|26
|.447
|8
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Oklahoma City
|31
|16
|.660
|—
|Memphis
|27
|21
|.563
|4½
|Sioux Falls
|23
|24
|.489
|8
|Iowa
|19
|29
|.396
|12½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Santa Cruz
|31
|15
|.674
|—
|x-Stockton
|29
|19
|.604
|3
|Agua Caliente
|25
|22
|.532
|6½
|South Bay
|20
|27
|.426
|11½
|Northern Arizona
|11
|37
|.229
|21
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Rio Grande Valley
|33
|16
|.673
|—
|Salt Lake City
|26
|22
|.542
|6½
|Austin
|19
|28
|.404
|13
|Texas
|16
|32
|.333
|16½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
Lakeland 112, Maine 103
Oklahoma City 103, Salt Lake City 102
Stockton 118, Greensboro 116, OT
Memphis 116, Sioux Falls 101
Canton 104, Delaware 97
Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Windy City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Texas at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Iowa at Northern Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Greensboro at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Delaware at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Maine at Erie, 7 p.m.
Capital City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Maine at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Stockton at South Bay, 10 p.m.
