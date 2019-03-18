|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Long Island
|32
|16
|.667
|—
|x-Raptors
|29
|19
|.604
|3
|x-Westchester
|28
|20
|.583
|4
|Maine
|19
|28
|.404
|12½
|Delaware
|19
|28
|.404
|12½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Windy City
|27
|20
|.574
|—
|Grand Rapids
|26
|21
|.553
|1
|Fort Wayne
|21
|26
|.447
|6
|Canton
|21
|27
|.438
|6½
|Wisconsin
|12
|36
|.250
|15½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Lakeland
|29
|18
|.617
|—
|Capital City
|24
|24
|.500
|5½
|Greensboro
|23
|24
|.489
|6
|Erie
|21
|26
|.447
|8
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Oklahoma City
|31
|16
|.660
|—
|Memphis
|27
|21
|.563
|4½
|Sioux Falls
|23
|24
|.489
|8
|Iowa
|19
|29
|.396
|12½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Santa Cruz
|31
|15
|.674
|—
|x-Stockton
|29
|19
|.604
|3
|Agua Caliente
|25
|22
|.532
|6½
|South Bay
|20
|27
|.426
|11½
|Northern Arizona
|11
|37
|.229
|21
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Rio Grande Valley
|33
|16
|.673
|—
|Salt Lake City
|26
|22
|.542
|6½
|Austin
|19
|28
|.404
|13
|Texas
|16
|32
|.333
|16½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Lakeland 112, Maine 103
Oklahoma City 103, Salt Lake City 102
Stockton 118, Greensboro 116, OT
Memphis 116, Sioux Falls 101
Canton 104, Delaware 97
Grand Rapids 124, Wisconsin 116
Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Windy City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Texas at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Iowa at Northern Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Greensboro at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Delaware at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Maine at Erie, 7 p.m.
Capital City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Maine at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Stockton at South Bay, 10 p.m.
