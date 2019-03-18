Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NBA G League

March 18, 2019 9:27 pm
 
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
y-Long Island 32 16 .667
x-Raptors 29 19 .604 3
x-Westchester 28 20 .583 4
Maine 19 28 .404 12½
Delaware 19 28 .404 12½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Windy City 27 20 .574
Grand Rapids 26 21 .553 1
Fort Wayne 21 26 .447 6
Canton 21 27 .438
Wisconsin 12 36 .250 15½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
y-Lakeland 29 18 .617
Capital City 24 24 .500
Greensboro 23 24 .489 6
Erie 21 26 .447 8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Oklahoma City 31 16 .660
Memphis 27 21 .563
Sioux Falls 23 24 .489 8
Iowa 19 29 .396 12½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
x-Santa Cruz 31 15 .674
x-Stockton 29 19 .604 3
Agua Caliente 25 22 .532
South Bay 20 27 .426 11½
Northern Arizona 11 37 .229 21
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Rio Grande Valley 33 16 .673
Salt Lake City 26 22 .542
Austin 19 28 .404 13
Texas 16 32 .333 16½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Sunday’s Games

Lakeland 112, Maine 103

Oklahoma City 103, Salt Lake City 102

Stockton 118, Greensboro 116, OT

Memphis 116, Sioux Falls 101

Monday’s Games

Canton 104, Delaware 97

Grand Rapids 124, Wisconsin 116

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Windy City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Texas at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Iowa at Northern Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Greensboro at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Delaware at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Maine at Erie, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Maine at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at South Bay, 10 p.m.

