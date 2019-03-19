All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB y-Long Island 32 16 .667 — x-Raptors 29 19 .604 3 x-Westchester 28 20 .583 4 Maine 19 28 .404 12½ Delaware 19 28 .404 12½ Central Division W L Pct GB x-Windy City 27 20 .574 — Grand Rapids 26 21 .553 1 Fort Wayne 21 26 .447 6 Canton 21 27 .438 6½ Wisconsin 12 36 .250 15½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB y-Lakeland 29 18 .617 — Capital City 24 24 .500 5½ Greensboro 23 24 .489 6 Erie 21 26 .447 8 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB y-Oklahoma City 31 16 .660 — Memphis 27 21 .563 4½ Sioux Falls 23 24 .489 8 Iowa 19 29 .396 12½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB x-Santa Cruz 31 16 .660 — x-Stockton 29 19 .604 2½ Agua Caliente 25 22 .532 6 South Bay 21 27 .438 10½ Northern Arizona 11 37 .229 20½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB y-Rio Grande Valley 33 16 .673 — Salt Lake City 26 22 .542 6½ Austin 19 28 .404 13 Texas 16 32 .333 16½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Monday’s Games

Canton 104, Delaware 97

Grand Rapids 124, Wisconsin 116

South Bay 113, Santa Cruz 108

Tuesday’s Games

Windy City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Texas at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Iowa at Northern Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Greensboro at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Delaware at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Maine at Erie, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Maine at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Canton at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Erie, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

