All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB y-Long Island 32 16 .667 — x-Raptors 29 19 .604 3 x-Westchester 28 20 .583 4 Maine 19 28 .404 12½ Delaware 19 28 .404 12½ Central Division W L Pct GB x-Windy City 27 21 .563 — Grand Rapids 26 21 .553 ½ Fort Wayne 22 26 .458 5 Canton 21 27 .438 6 Wisconsin 12 37 .245 15½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB y-Lakeland 30 18 .625 — Capital City 24 24 .500 6 Greensboro 23 24 .489 6½ Erie 21 26 .447 8½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB y-Oklahoma City 32 16 .667 — Memphis 28 21 .571 4½ Sioux Falls 23 25 .479 9 Iowa 20 29 .408 12½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB x-Santa Cruz 31 16 .660 — x-Stockton 29 19 .604 2½ Agua Caliente 25 22 .532 6 South Bay 21 27 .438 10½ Northern Arizona 11 38 .224 21 Southwest Division W L Pct GB y-Rio Grande Valley 33 16 .673 — Salt Lake City 26 23 .531 7 Austin 20 28 .417 12½ Texas 16 33 .327 17

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Monday’s Games

Canton 104, Delaware 97

Grand Rapids 124, Wisconsin 116

South Bay 113, Santa Cruz 108

Tuesday’s Games

Fort Wayne 105, Wisconsin 100

Lakeland 141, Windy City 109

Oklahoma City 130, Sioux Falls 112

Austin 121, Texas 117

Memphis 131, Salt Lake City 127, OT

Iowa 115, Northern Arizona 105

Greensboro at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Delaware at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Maine at Erie, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Maine at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Canton at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Erie, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

