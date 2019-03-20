|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Long Island
|32
|16
|.667
|—
|x-Raptors
|29
|19
|.604
|3
|x-Westchester
|28
|20
|.583
|4
|Maine
|19
|28
|.404
|12½
|Delaware
|19
|28
|.404
|12½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Windy City
|27
|21
|.563
|—
|Grand Rapids
|26
|21
|.553
|½
|Fort Wayne
|22
|26
|.458
|5
|Canton
|21
|27
|.438
|6
|Wisconsin
|12
|37
|.245
|15½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Lakeland
|30
|18
|.625
|—
|Capital City
|24
|24
|.500
|6
|Greensboro
|23
|25
|.479
|7
|Erie
|21
|26
|.447
|8½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Oklahoma City
|32
|16
|.667
|—
|Memphis
|28
|21
|.571
|4½
|Sioux Falls
|23
|25
|.479
|9
|Iowa
|20
|29
|.408
|12½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Santa Cruz
|31
|16
|.660
|—
|x-Stockton
|29
|19
|.604
|2½
|Agua Caliente
|26
|22
|.542
|5½
|South Bay
|21
|27
|.438
|10½
|Northern Arizona
|11
|38
|.224
|21
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Rio Grande Valley
|33
|16
|.673
|—
|Salt Lake City
|26
|23
|.531
|7
|Austin
|20
|28
|.417
|12½
|Texas
|16
|33
|.327
|17
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
Canton 104, Delaware 97
Grand Rapids 124, Wisconsin 116
South Bay 113, Santa Cruz 108
Fort Wayne 105, Wisconsin 100
Lakeland 141, Windy City 109
Oklahoma City 130, Sioux Falls 112
Austin 121, Texas 117
Memphis 131, Salt Lake City 127, OT
Iowa 115, Northern Arizona 105
Agua Caliente 115, Greensboro 105
Delaware at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Maine at Erie, 7 p.m.
Capital City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Maine at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Stockton at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Canton at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Erie, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
