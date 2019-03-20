Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NBA G League

March 20, 2019 9:18 pm
 
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
y-Long Island 32 16 .667
x-Raptors 29 19 .604 3
x-Westchester 28 20 .583 4
Delaware 20 28 .417 12
Maine 19 29 .396 13
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Windy City 27 21 .563
Grand Rapids 26 22 .542 1
Fort Wayne 22 26 .458 5
Canton 21 27 .438 6
Wisconsin 12 37 .245 15½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
y-Lakeland 30 18 .625
Capital City 24 24 .500 6
Greensboro 23 25 .479 7
Erie 22 26 .458 8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Oklahoma City 32 16 .667
x-Memphis 28 21 .571
Sioux Falls 23 25 .479 9
Iowa 20 29 .408 12½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
x-Santa Cruz 31 16 .660
x-Stockton 29 19 .604
Agua Caliente 26 22 .542
South Bay 21 27 .438 10½
Northern Arizona 11 38 .224 21
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Rio Grande Valley 33 16 .673
Salt Lake City 26 23 .531 7
Austin 20 28 .417 12½
Texas 16 33 .327 17

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Tuesday’s Games

Fort Wayne 105, Wisconsin 100

Lakeland 141, Windy City 109

Oklahoma City 130, Sioux Falls 112

Austin 121, Texas 117

Memphis 131, Salt Lake City 127, OT

Iowa 115, Northern Arizona 105

Agua Caliente 115, Greensboro 105

Wednesday’s Games

Delaware 144, Grand Rapids 135

Erie 119, Maine 98

Capital City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Maine at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Canton at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Erie, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Maine at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Texas at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Erie, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Austin at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Canton at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Capital City at Stockton, 10 p.m.

South Bay at Northern Arizona, 10 p.m.

