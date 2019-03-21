Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NBA G League

March 21, 2019 9:28 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
y-Long Island 32 16 .667
x-Raptors 29 19 .604 3
x-Westchester 29 20 .592
Delaware 20 28 .417 12
Maine 19 30 .388 13½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Windy City 27 21 .563
Grand Rapids 26 22 .542 1
Fort Wayne 23 26 .469
Canton 21 27 .438 6
Wisconsin 12 37 .245 15½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
y-Lakeland 30 18 .625
Capital City 24 25 .490
Greensboro 23 26 .469
Erie 22 26 .458 8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Oklahoma City 32 16 .667
x-Memphis 28 21 .571
Sioux Falls 23 25 .479 9
Iowa 20 29 .408 12½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
x-Santa Cruz 32 16 .667
x-Stockton 29 19 .604 3
Agua Caliente 26 22 .542 6
South Bay 21 27 .438 11
Northern Arizona 11 38 .224 21½
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Rio Grande Valley 33 16 .673
Salt Lake City 26 23 .531 7
Austin 20 28 .417 12½
Texas 16 33 .327 17

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Wednesday’s Games

Delaware 144, Grand Rapids 135

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

Erie 119, Maine 98

Santa Cruz 120, Capital City 116

Thursday’s Games

Fort Wayne 127, Greensboro 115

Westchester 105, Maine 94

Sioux Falls at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Canton at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Erie, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Maine at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Texas at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Erie, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Austin at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Canton at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Capital City at Stockton, 10 p.m.

South Bay at Northern Arizona, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Graduating sailors stand in formation

Today in History

1970: Nixon bans cigarette advertising on TV and radio

Get our daily newsletter.