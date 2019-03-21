All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB y-Long Island 32 16 .667 — x-Raptors 29 19 .604 3 x-Westchester 29 20 .592 3½ Delaware 20 28 .417 12 Maine 19 30 .388 13½ Central Division W L Pct GB x-Windy City 27 21 .563 — Grand Rapids 26 22 .542 1 Fort Wayne 23 26 .469 4½ Canton 21 27 .438 6 Wisconsin 12 37 .245 15½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB y-Lakeland 30 18 .625 — Capital City 24 25 .490 6½ Greensboro 23 26 .469 7½ Erie 22 26 .458 8 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB y-Oklahoma City 32 16 .667 — x-Memphis 28 21 .571 4½ Sioux Falls 23 25 .479 9 Iowa 20 29 .408 12½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB x-Santa Cruz 32 16 .667 — x-Stockton 29 19 .604 3 Agua Caliente 26 22 .542 6 South Bay 21 27 .438 11 Northern Arizona 11 38 .224 21½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB y-Rio Grande Valley 33 16 .673 — Salt Lake City 26 23 .531 7 Austin 20 28 .417 12½ Texas 16 33 .327 17

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Wednesday’s Games

Delaware 144, Grand Rapids 135

Erie 119, Maine 98

Santa Cruz 120, Capital City 116

Thursday’s Games

Fort Wayne 127, Greensboro 115

Westchester 105, Maine 94

Sioux Falls at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Canton at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Erie, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Maine at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Texas at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Erie, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Austin at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Canton at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Capital City at Stockton, 10 p.m.

South Bay at Northern Arizona, 10 p.m.

