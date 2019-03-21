|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Long Island
|32
|16
|.667
|—
|x-Raptors
|29
|19
|.604
|3
|x-Westchester
|29
|20
|.592
|3½
|Delaware
|20
|28
|.417
|12
|Maine
|19
|30
|.388
|13½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Windy City
|27
|21
|.563
|—
|Grand Rapids
|26
|22
|.542
|1
|Fort Wayne
|23
|26
|.469
|4½
|Canton
|21
|27
|.438
|6
|Wisconsin
|12
|37
|.245
|15½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Lakeland
|30
|18
|.625
|—
|Capital City
|24
|25
|.490
|6½
|Greensboro
|23
|26
|.469
|7½
|Erie
|22
|26
|.458
|8
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Oklahoma City
|32
|16
|.667
|—
|x-Memphis
|28
|21
|.571
|4½
|Sioux Falls
|24
|25
|.490
|8½
|Iowa
|20
|29
|.408
|12½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Santa Cruz
|32
|16
|.667
|—
|x-Stockton
|29
|19
|.604
|3
|Agua Caliente
|26
|22
|.542
|6
|South Bay
|21
|27
|.438
|11
|Northern Arizona
|11
|38
|.224
|21½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Rio Grande Valley
|33
|16
|.673
|—
|Salt Lake City
|26
|23
|.531
|7
|Austin
|20
|29
|.408
|13
|Texas
|16
|33
|.327
|17
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
Delaware 144, Grand Rapids 135
Erie 119, Maine 98
Santa Cruz 120, Capital City 116
Fort Wayne 127, Greensboro 115
Westchester 105, Maine 94
Sioux Falls 116, Austin 111
Stockton at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Canton at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Erie, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Maine at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Texas at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Erie, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Austin at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Canton at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Capital City at Stockton, 10 p.m.
South Bay at Northern Arizona, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.