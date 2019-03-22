All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB y-Long Island 32 16 .667 — x-Raptors 29 19 .604 3 x-Westchester 29 20 .592 3½ Delaware 20 28 .417 12 Maine 19 30 .388 13½ Central Division W L Pct GB x-Windy City 27 21 .563 — x-Grand Rapids 26 22 .542 1 Fort Wayne 23 26 .469 4½ Canton 21 27 .438 6 Wisconsin 12 37 .245 15½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB y-Lakeland 30 18 .625 — Capital City 24 25 .490 6½ Greensboro 23 26 .469 7½ Erie 22 26 .458 8 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB y-Oklahoma City 32 16 .667 — x-Memphis 28 21 .571 4½ Sioux Falls 24 25 .490 8½ Iowa 20 29 .408 12½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB y-Santa Cruz 32 16 .667 — x-Stockton 30 19 .612 2½ Agua Caliente 26 22 .542 6 South Bay 21 28 .429 11½ Northern Arizona 11 38 .224 21½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB y-Rio Grande Valley 33 16 .673 — Salt Lake City 26 23 .531 7 Austin 20 29 .408 13 Texas 16 33 .327 17

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Thursday’s Games

Fort Wayne 127, Greensboro 115

Westchester 105, Maine 94

Sioux Falls 116, Austin 111

Stockton 118, South Bay 108

Friday’s Games

Canton at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Erie, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Maine at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Texas at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Erie, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Austin at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Canton at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Capital City at Stockton, 10 p.m.

South Bay at Northern Arizona, 10 p.m.

