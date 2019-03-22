|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Long Island
|32
|16
|.667
|—
|x-Raptors
|29
|19
|.604
|3
|x-Westchester
|29
|20
|.592
|3½
|Delaware
|20
|28
|.417
|12
|Maine
|19
|30
|.388
|13½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Windy City
|27
|21
|.563
|—
|x-Grand Rapids
|26
|22
|.542
|1
|Fort Wayne
|23
|26
|.469
|4½
|Canton
|21
|27
|.438
|6
|Wisconsin
|12
|37
|.245
|15½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Lakeland
|30
|18
|.625
|—
|Capital City
|24
|25
|.490
|6½
|Greensboro
|23
|26
|.469
|7½
|Erie
|22
|26
|.458
|8
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Oklahoma City
|32
|16
|.667
|—
|x-Memphis
|28
|21
|.571
|4½
|Sioux Falls
|24
|25
|.490
|8½
|Iowa
|20
|29
|.408
|12½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Santa Cruz
|32
|16
|.667
|—
|x-Stockton
|30
|19
|.612
|2½
|Agua Caliente
|26
|22
|.542
|6
|South Bay
|21
|28
|.429
|11½
|Northern Arizona
|11
|38
|.224
|21½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Rio Grande Valley
|33
|16
|.673
|—
|Salt Lake City
|26
|23
|.531
|7
|Austin
|20
|29
|.408
|13
|Texas
|16
|33
|.327
|17
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
Fort Wayne 127, Greensboro 115
Westchester 105, Maine 94
Sioux Falls 116, Austin 111
Stockton 118, South Bay 108
Canton at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Erie, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Maine at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Texas at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Erie, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Austin at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Canton at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Capital City at Stockton, 10 p.m.
South Bay at Northern Arizona, 10 p.m.
