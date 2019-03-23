|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Long Island
|33
|16
|.673
|—
|x-Westchester
|29
|20
|.592
|4
|x-Raptors
|29
|20
|.592
|4
|Delaware
|20
|29
|.408
|13
|Maine
|19
|30
|.388
|14
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Grand Rapids
|27
|22
|.551
|—
|x-Windy City
|27
|22
|.551
|—
|Fort Wayne
|23
|26
|.469
|4
|Canton
|21
|28
|.429
|6
|Wisconsin
|12
|37
|.245
|15
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Lakeland
|31
|18
|.633
|—
|Capital City
|24
|25
|.490
|7
|Greensboro
|23
|26
|.469
|8
|Erie
|23
|26
|.469
|8
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Oklahoma City
|33
|16
|.673
|—
|x-Memphis
|28
|22
|.560
|5½
|Sioux Falls
|24
|25
|.490
|9
|Iowa
|20
|30
|.400
|13½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Santa Cruz
|33
|16
|.673
|—
|x-Stockton
|30
|19
|.612
|3
|Agua Caliente
|26
|23
|.531
|7
|South Bay
|21
|28
|.429
|12
|Northern Arizona
|11
|38
|.224
|22
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Rio Grande Valley
|33
|16
|.673
|—
|Salt Lake City
|27
|23
|.540
|6½
|Austin
|20
|29
|.408
|13
|Texas
|16
|33
|.327
|17
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
Fort Wayne 127, Greensboro 115
Westchester 105, Maine 94
Sioux Falls 116, Austin 111
Stockton 118, South Bay 108
Erie 115, Windy City 101
Grand Rapids 133, Canton 102
Lakeland 105, Raptors 104
Long Island 142, Delaware 133
Oklahoma City 120, Memphis 96
Salt Lake City 109, Iowa 103
Santa Cruz 113, Agua Caliente 109
Grand Rapids at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Maine at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Texas at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Erie, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Austin at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Canton at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Capital City at Stockton, 10 p.m.
South Bay at Northern Arizona, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.