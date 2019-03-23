All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB y-Long Island 33 16 .673 — x-Westchester 29 20 .592 4 x-Raptors 29 20 .592 4 Delaware 20 29 .408 13 Maine 19 30 .388 14 Central Division W L Pct GB x-Grand Rapids 27 22 .551 — x-Windy City 27 22 .551 — Fort Wayne 23 26 .469 4 Canton 21 28 .429 6 Wisconsin 12 37 .245 15 Southeast Division W L Pct GB y-Lakeland 31 18 .633 — Capital City 24 25 .490 7 Greensboro 23 26 .469 8 Erie 23 26 .469 8 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB y-Oklahoma City 33 16 .673 — x-Memphis 28 22 .560 5½ Sioux Falls 24 25 .490 9 Iowa 20 30 .400 13½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB y-Santa Cruz 33 16 .673 — x-Stockton 30 19 .612 3 Agua Caliente 26 23 .531 7 South Bay 21 28 .429 12 Northern Arizona 11 38 .224 22 Southwest Division W L Pct GB y-Rio Grande Valley 33 16 .673 — Salt Lake City 27 23 .540 6½ Austin 20 29 .408 13 Texas 16 33 .327 17

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Thursday’s Games

Fort Wayne 127, Greensboro 115

Westchester 105, Maine 94

Sioux Falls 116, Austin 111

Stockton 118, South Bay 108

Friday’s Games

Erie 115, Windy City 101

Grand Rapids 133, Canton 102

Lakeland 105, Raptors 104

Long Island 142, Delaware 133

Oklahoma City 120, Memphis 96

Salt Lake City 109, Iowa 103

Santa Cruz 113, Agua Caliente 109

Saturday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Maine at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Texas at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Erie, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Austin at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Canton at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Capital City at Stockton, 10 p.m.

South Bay at Northern Arizona, 10 p.m.

