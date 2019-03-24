Eastern Conference Atlantic Division W L PCT GB z-Westchester 32 18 .640 — x-Raptors 31 19 .620 1 Long Island 27 23 .540 5 Maine 17 33 .340 15 Central Division W L PCT GB x-Fort Wayne 29 21 .580 — x-Grand Rapids 29 21 .580 — Windy City 24 26 .480 5 Canton 22 28 .440 7 Wisconsin 21 29 .420 8 Southeast Division W L PCT GB x-Lakeland 28 22 .560 — y-Erie 28 22 .560 — Greensboro 16 34 .320 12 Delaware 16 34 .320 12 Western Conference Midwest Division W L PCT GB y-Oklahoma City 28 22 .560 — Sioux Falls 25 25 .500 3 Iowa 24 26 .480 4 Memphis 21 29 .420 7 Pacific Division W L PCT GB x-Reno 29 21 .580 — x-South Bay 28 22 .560 1 Agua Caliente 23 27 .460 6 Northern Arizona 23 27 .460 6 Santa Cruz 23 27 .460 6 Southwest Division W L PCT GB z-Austin 32 18 .640 — x-Texas 29 21 .580 3 x-Rio Grande Valley 29 21 .580 3 Salt Lake City 16 34 .320 16

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

z-Clinched Conference

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.