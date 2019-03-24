Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NBA G League

March 24, 2019 12:29 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L PCT GB
z-Westchester 32 18 .640
x-Raptors 31 19 .620 1
Long Island 27 23 .540 5
Maine 17 33 .340 15
Central Division
W L PCT GB
x-Fort Wayne 29 21 .580
x-Grand Rapids 29 21 .580
Windy City 24 26 .480 5
Canton 22 28 .440 7
Wisconsin 21 29 .420 8
Southeast Division
W L PCT GB
x-Lakeland 28 22 .560
y-Erie 28 22 .560
Greensboro 16 34 .320 12
Delaware 16 34 .320 12
Western Conference
Midwest Division
W L PCT GB
y-Oklahoma City 28 22 .560
Sioux Falls 25 25 .500 3
Iowa 24 26 .480 4
Memphis 21 29 .420 7
Pacific Division
W L PCT GB
x-Reno 29 21 .580
x-South Bay 28 22 .560 1
Agua Caliente 23 27 .460 6
Northern Arizona 23 27 .460 6
Santa Cruz 23 27 .460 6
Southwest Division
W L PCT GB
z-Austin 32 18 .640
x-Texas 29 21 .580 3
x-Rio Grande Valley 29 21 .580 3
Salt Lake City 16 34 .320 16

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

z-Clinched Conference

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Examine a case study on implementing a modern LMS for the new skills economy at DAU in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|3 Federal Data Strategy and Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force squadron practices supply drop above Mount Fuji

Today in History

1948: President Truman signs Marshall Plan

Get our daily newsletter.