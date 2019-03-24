|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|z-Westchester
|32
|18
|.640
|—
|x-Raptors
|31
|19
|.620
|1
|Long Island
|27
|23
|.540
|5
|Maine
|17
|33
|.340
|15
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|x-Fort Wayne
|29
|21
|.580
|—
|x-Grand Rapids
|29
|21
|.580
|—
|Windy City
|24
|26
|.480
|5
|Canton
|22
|28
|.440
|7
|Wisconsin
|21
|29
|.420
|8
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|x-Lakeland
|28
|22
|.560
|—
|y-Erie
|28
|22
|.560
|—
|Greensboro
|16
|34
|.320
|12
|Delaware
|16
|34
|.320
|12
|Western Conference
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|y-Oklahoma City
|28
|22
|.560
|—
|Sioux Falls
|25
|25
|.500
|3
|Iowa
|24
|26
|.480
|4
|Memphis
|21
|29
|.420
|7
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|x-Reno
|29
|21
|.580
|—
|x-South Bay
|28
|22
|.560
|1
|Agua Caliente
|23
|27
|.460
|6
|Northern Arizona
|23
|27
|.460
|6
|Santa Cruz
|23
|27
|.460
|6
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|z-Austin
|32
|18
|.640
|—
|x-Texas
|29
|21
|.580
|3
|x-Rio Grande Valley
|29
|21
|.580
|3
|Salt Lake City
|16
|34
|.320
|16
x-Clinched Playoff Spot
y-Clinched Division
z-Clinched Conference
