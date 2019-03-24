All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB z-Long Island 34 16 .680 — x-Westchester 29 21 .580 5 x-Raptors 29 21 .580 5 Delaware 21 29 .420 13 Maine 19 31 .380 15 Central Division W L Pct GB y-Grand Rapids 28 22 .560 — x-Windy City 27 23 .540 1 Fort Wayne 23 27 .460 5 Canton 22 28 .440 6 Wisconsin 12 38 .240 16 Southeast Division W L Pct GB y-Lakeland 32 18 .640 — Capital City 25 25 .500 7 Greensboro 24 26 .480 8 Erie 24 26 .480 8 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB y-Oklahoma City 34 16 .680 — x-Memphis 28 22 .560 6 Sioux Falls 24 26 .480 10 Iowa 20 30 .400 14 Pacific Division W L Pct GB z-Santa Cruz 34 16 .680 — x-Stockton 30 20 .600 4 Agua Caliente 26 24 .520 8 South Bay 21 29 .420 13 Northern Arizona 12 38 .240 22 Southwest Division W L Pct GB y-Rio Grande Valley 34 16 .680 — x-Salt Lake City 27 23 .540 7 Austin 20 30 .400 14 Texas 16 34 .320 18

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Advertisement

Saturday’s Games

Delaware 124, Maine 117

Erie 123, Westchester 122, 2OT

Grand Rapids 121, Fort Wayne 118

Greensboro 107, Texas 97

Lakeland 118, Raptors 104

Long Island 126, Wisconsin 125

Canton 120, Windy City 109

Oklahoma City 138, Austin 107

Rio Grande Valley 105, Sioux Falls 99

Capital City 128, Stockton 123

Northern Arizona 99, South Bay 96

Santa Cruz 112, Agua Caliente 110

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.