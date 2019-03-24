|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Long Island
|34
|16
|.680
|—
|x-Westchester
|29
|21
|.580
|5
|x-Raptors
|29
|21
|.580
|5
|Delaware
|21
|29
|.420
|13
|Maine
|19
|31
|.380
|15
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Grand Rapids
|28
|22
|.560
|—
|x-Windy City
|27
|23
|.540
|1
|Fort Wayne
|23
|27
|.460
|5
|Canton
|22
|28
|.440
|6
|Wisconsin
|12
|38
|.240
|16
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Lakeland
|32
|18
|.640
|—
|Capital City
|25
|25
|.500
|7
|Greensboro
|24
|26
|.480
|8
|Erie
|24
|26
|.480
|8
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Oklahoma City
|34
|16
|.680
|—
|x-Memphis
|28
|22
|.560
|6
|Sioux Falls
|24
|26
|.480
|10
|Iowa
|20
|30
|.400
|14
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Santa Cruz
|34
|16
|.680
|—
|x-Stockton
|30
|20
|.600
|4
|Agua Caliente
|26
|24
|.520
|8
|South Bay
|21
|29
|.420
|13
|Northern Arizona
|12
|38
|.240
|22
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Rio Grande Valley
|34
|16
|.680
|—
|x-Salt Lake City
|27
|23
|.540
|7
|Austin
|20
|30
|.400
|14
|Texas
|16
|34
|.320
|18
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
___
Delaware 124, Maine 117
Erie 123, Westchester 122, 2OT
Grand Rapids 121, Fort Wayne 118
Greensboro 107, Texas 97
Lakeland 118, Raptors 104
Long Island 126, Wisconsin 125
Canton 120, Windy City 109
Oklahoma City 138, Austin 107
Rio Grande Valley 105, Sioux Falls 99
Capital City 128, Stockton 123
Northern Arizona 99, South Bay 96
Santa Cruz 112, Agua Caliente 110
