All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB z-Long Island 34 16 .680 — x-Westchester 29 21 .580 5 x-Raptors 29 21 .580 5 Delaware 21 29 .420 13 Maine 19 31 .380 15 Central Division W L Pct GB y-Grand Rapids 28 22 .560 — x-Windy City 27 23 .540 1 Fort Wayne 23 27 .460 5 Canton 22 28 .440 6 Wisconsin 12 38 .240 16 Southeast Division W L Pct GB y-Lakeland 32 18 .640 — Capital City 25 25 .500 7 Greensboro 24 26 .480 8 Erie 24 26 .480 8 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB y-Oklahoma City 34 16 .680 — x-Memphis 28 22 .560 6 Sioux Falls 24 26 .480 10 Iowa 20 30 .400 14 Pacific Division W L Pct GB z-Santa Cruz 34 16 .680 — x-Stockton 30 20 .600 4 Agua Caliente 26 24 .520 8 South Bay 21 29 .420 13 Northern Arizona 12 38 .240 22 Southwest Division W L Pct GB y-Rio Grande Valley 34 16 .680 — x-Salt Lake City 27 23 .540 7 Austin 20 30 .400 14 Texas 16 34 .320 18

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Friday’s Games

Lakeland 104, Westchester 91

Long Island 112, Raptors 99

Rio Grande Valley 135, Memphis 118

Santa Cruz 117, Oklahoma City 102

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Lakeland at Long Island, 1 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 1 p.m.

