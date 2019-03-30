|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Long Island
|34
|16
|.680
|—
|x-Westchester
|29
|21
|.580
|5
|x-Raptors
|29
|21
|.580
|5
|Delaware
|21
|29
|.420
|13
|Maine
|19
|31
|.380
|15
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Grand Rapids
|28
|22
|.560
|—
|x-Windy City
|27
|23
|.540
|1
|Fort Wayne
|23
|27
|.460
|5
|Canton
|22
|28
|.440
|6
|Wisconsin
|12
|38
|.240
|16
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Lakeland
|32
|18
|.640
|—
|Capital City
|25
|25
|.500
|7
|Greensboro
|24
|26
|.480
|8
|Erie
|24
|26
|.480
|8
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Oklahoma City
|34
|16
|.680
|—
|x-Memphis
|28
|22
|.560
|6
|Sioux Falls
|24
|26
|.480
|10
|Iowa
|20
|30
|.400
|14
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Santa Cruz
|34
|16
|.680
|—
|x-Stockton
|30
|20
|.600
|4
|Agua Caliente
|26
|24
|.520
|8
|South Bay
|21
|29
|.420
|13
|Northern Arizona
|12
|38
|.240
|22
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Rio Grande Valley
|34
|16
|.680
|—
|x-Salt Lake City
|27
|23
|.540
|7
|Austin
|20
|30
|.400
|14
|Texas
|16
|34
|.320
|18
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
___
Lakeland 104, Westchester 91
Long Island 112, Raptors 99
Rio Grande Valley 135, Memphis 118
Santa Cruz 117, Oklahoma City 102
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
Lakeland at Long Island, 1 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 1 p.m.
