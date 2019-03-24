NBA G League Playoff Glance

|All Times EDT
|Single Elimination
|CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALS
|Eastern Conference
Tuesday, March 26: Grand Rapids at Raptors, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, March 27: Windy City at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 26: Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, March 27: Memphis at Stockton, 10 p.m.
|CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
|Eastern Conference
Friday, March 29: Grand Rapids-Raptors winner at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 29: Windy City-Westchester winner at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 29: Memphis-Stockton winner at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Friday, March 29: Salt Lake-Oklahoma City winner at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
|CONFERENCE FINALS
|Eastern Conference
Tuesday, April 2: TBD
Tuesday, April 2: TBD
Sunday, April 7: TBD, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 9: TBD
Friday, April 12: TBD, if necessary
