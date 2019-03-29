NBA G League Playoff Glance

All Times EDT Single Elimination CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALS Eastern Conference

Tuesday, March 26: Raptors 91, Grand Rapids 90, OT

Wednesday, March 27: Westchester 95, Windy City 82

Western Conference

Tuesday, March 26: Oklahoma City 118, Salt Lake 113

Wednesday, March 27: Memphis 122, Stockton 119

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS Eastern Conference

Friday, March 29: Long Island 110, Raptors 99

Friday, March 29: Lakeland 104, Westchester 91

Western Conference

Friday, March 29: Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Friday, March 29: Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

CONFERENCE FINALS Eastern Conference

Tuesday, April 2: Lakeland vs. Long Island, TBA

Western Conference

Tuesday, April 2: TBD

FINALS (Best-of-3)

Sunday, April 7: TBD, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 9: TBD

Friday, April 12: TBD, if necessary

