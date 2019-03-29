NBA G League Playoff Glance

|All Times EDT
|Single Elimination
|CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALS
|Eastern Conference
Tuesday, March 26: Raptors 91, Grand Rapids 90, OT
Wednesday, March 27: Westchester 95, Windy City 82
Tuesday, March 26: Oklahoma City 118, Salt Lake 113
Wednesday, March 27: Memphis 122, Stockton 119
|CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
|Eastern Conference
Friday, March 29: Long Island 110, Raptors 99
Friday, March 29: Lakeland 104, Westchester 91
Friday, March 29: Rio Grande Valley 135, Memphis 118
Friday, March 29: Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
|CONFERENCE FINALS
|Eastern Conference
Tuesday, April 2: Lakeland vs. Long Island, TBA
Tuesday, April 2: Rio Grande Valley vs. Oklahoma City-Santa Cruz winner, TBA
Sunday, April 7: TBD, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 9: TBD
Friday, April 12: TBD, if necessary
